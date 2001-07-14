C3 AI Suite Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status

C3+AI ( NYSE:AI, Financial), the Enterprise AI software company, today announced the C3 AI Suite has been designated FedRAMP Ready by the U.S. Government Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). The FedRAMP Ready status makes it easier and faster for government agencies to approve and implement the C3 AI Suite. This designation highlights how the C3 AI Suite has successfully demonstrated its ability to meet standardized security and risk assessment requirements.

As enterprise AI continues to play a significant role in federal business verticals, C3 AI’s FedRAMP Ready status enables customers to use the suite in a secure environment. FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The program enables government agencies to rapidly adapt from old, insecure legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure and cost-effective cloud-based technology. The C3 AI Suite leverages its software solution paired with partner Project Hosts and existing hardened cloud environments to create a platform meeting FedRAMP requirements.

“As machine learning and AI drives innovation and change in the federal sector, partnerships with industry leaders like C3 AI are critical,” said Scott Chapman, CEO of Project Hosts. “This partnership builds upon C3 AI and Project Hosts foundations to create a FedRAMP AI solution meeting the highest security requirements required for this space.”

“FedRAMP compliance is an important priority for C3 AI to support modernization efforts across the federal sector, which helps our customers remain protected against evolving cyber threats,” said Ed Abbo‚ President and CTO of C3 AI. “We’re proud of the FedRAMP milestones that C3 AI and Project Hosts has achieved to secure critical enterprise AI applications.”

For more information on C3 AI and Enterprise AI solutions, visit https%3A%2F%2Fc3.ai%2Fwhat-is-enterprise-ai%2F.

About C3 AI

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005113/en/