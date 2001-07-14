Ferry-Morse To Host First Annual "Garden Get-Together" Facebook Live on First Day of Spring

Ferry-Morse, one of the oldest and largest home gardening seed packet companies in the U.S., announces its first annual Garden Get-Together will take place on Sunday, March 20, the first day of spring, on Facebook Live. The virtual event welcomes gardeners of all experience levels to come together to celebrate spring gardening season and learn from interactive demonstrations hosted by popular gardening creators as well as Ferry-Morse’s experts. The event is free and will take place from 2:00PM – 3:30PM EDT on the Ferry-Morse+Facebook+page.

“The gardening category has welcomed millions of new gardeners in recent years, so this is a way we can share information and inspiration to set them up for a successful growing season and help them truly enjoy the process,” said Rebecca Sears, Chief Gardening Guru for Ferry-Morse. “We’re excited to bring together our team as well as a group of some of the most engaging gardening creators from across the country to provide our tips and answer questions in real time for those looking to garden.”

Viewers tuning in to the Facebook Live will enjoy informative and inspirational demonstrations and conversations from Ferry-Morse as well as the following creators and experts:

Marcus Bridgewater of Garden+Marcus, gardening in Texas in Zone 9a

Megan Gilger of Fresh+Exchange, gardening in Michigan in Zone 5b

Fanny Liao of Fans+in+the+Garden, gardening in California in Zone 10b

Pamela Reed of Brooklyn+Farm+Girl, gardening in New York in Zone 7b

Giving Back

Whether participants are new to gardening or experienced green thumbs, the spirit of getting together to garden will come through in all aspects of the broadcast as well as with the focus of giving back. In honor of the event, Ferry-Morse will donate $5,000 to Big Green, a nonprofit dedicated to mobilizing millions of people to grow their own food, in support of the Million Gardens Movement.

“Our mission to empower people to grow their own food is made possible by support from companies like Ferry-Morse that likewise believe that the more people we can help dig into gardening the happier and healthier our world can be,” said Kimbal Musk, Founder and CEO of Big Green and the Million Gardens Movement.

Announcing 2022 Ferry-Morse Spring Plantlings™

Ferry-Morse is also officially launching this season’s Plantlings collection, over 100 varieties of healthy baby plants available for pre-order for delivery direct from the Ferry-Morse nursery to front doors. Helping gardeners skip the seed-starting phase and get one step closer to outdoor planting when the weather warms, Plantlings come with established root systems to help yield a more successful and healthier garden. With a variety that ranges from vegetable, herb, flower, fruit and shrub, there’s something for every gardener – from the urban dweller with a tiny windowsill to the green thumb with an acre of backyard oasis.

New this year, Ferry-Morse is introducing its PlantlingsPlus line of larger sized tree and shrub Plantlings in four-inch pots, including Hydrangeas and Azaleas as well as foliage and indoor plants such as Pothos and Spider Plants. New flower Plantlings also joining the collection this year include Impatiens, Lantana and Verbena. All Plantlings are available for pre-order now and begin shipping March 14.

Digital Resources and Rewards

During Ferry-Morse’s Garden Get-Together, the brand will announce its new referral and rewards program, as well as a personalization quiz designed to provide gardeners with all of the information they need to reap more success with their garden goals.

For more information and to save the date for Ferry-Morse’s Garden Get-Together, visit ferrymorse.com%2Fpages%2Fgarden-get-together-live and tune in on Facebook Live at 2:00PM EDT on Sunday, March 20.

About Ferry-Morse

Founded in 1856, Ferry-Morse is one of the oldest operating seed companies in the United States and pioneered the practice of selling only fresh flower, herb, and vegetable seeds, packed for the current season. Along with our history comes a wealth of knowledge, innovations, and experience helping generations of gardeners. What has always been at the center of the Ferry-Morse brand are quality and integrity, including a dedication to only Non-GMO seeds. Ferry-Morse is part of the Green Garden Products family of brands, the leading supplier of seed packets and seed starter products for flower and vegetable gardens in North America. ferrymorse.com.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2021 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit www.central.com.

