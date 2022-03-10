Recruiter.com Announces Results of Recruiter Index for February 2022

Recruiter.com shares sentiment results and discusses job market trends

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022, / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) (NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, has released the results of Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index® for February 2022.

The Recruiter Index showed that the job hopper economy is in full swing. 26 percent of recruiters reported that many of the candidates they were looking at have had three jobs over the past two years. The recent Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed that the "quits" rate for January of 2022 stayed 20% above the 2019 average.

"We are seeing the companies - that are financially able to - instead of making three hires, go make four hires, knowing there's going to be a job hopper among those four," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com, on CNBC's The Exchange. View the full interview on CNBC.

Candidate sentiment, a measure of how open candidates are to new roles, and the average recruiter sentiment, how recruiters feel about the current job market, both witnessed a decline this February.

Although recruiters aren't feeling great about the current job market, the number of roles recruiters are working on saw a sharp increase this month, up to 21 from 14 in January.

The number of remote roles recruiters have been working to fill continues to increase, claiming more than half the roles recruiters are working on (53 percent). Remote work also continued to be the number one priority (30 percent) for candidates when evaluating new opportunities, followed by compensation (21 percent) and work-life balance (19 percent).

When asking recruiters what they felt was the main reason employees are leaving their jobs, management snagged the number one spot (35 percent). Compensation (25 percent) and remote work (22 percent) were the runners-up.

Recruiters and talent acquisition professionals continue to be one of the most in-demand industries as the volume of employees seeking new opportunities rises, claiming the number four spot behind architecture/engineering, automotive, and apparel/fashion.

When recruiters were asked what roles they see the most demand for, the top 10 recruiting roles included:

Architecture/engineering: 29 percent (+6 percent from January) Automotive: 27 percent (+15 percent from January) Apparel/Fashion: 20 percent (-3 percent from January) Recruiting/Staffing: 20 percent (+9 percent from January) Accounting/Auditing: 19 percent (-1 percent from January) IT/Software Engineering: 18 percent (+3 percent from January) Business Services: 15 percent (+10 percent from January) Medical/Healthcare: 11 percent (-5 percent from January) Hospitality: 4 percent (+3 percent from January) Sales: 4 percent (+1 percent from January)

