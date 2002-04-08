AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

HAVERTOWN, Penn., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (:AXR) today reported net income of $910,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, for its 2022 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2022 compared to net income of $2,093,000, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2022, AMREP had net income of $5,873,000, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3,484,000, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Revenues were $9,816,000 and $36,559,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 and $7,864,000 and $21,326,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021.
More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2022
|2021
|Revenues
|$
|9,816,000
|$
|7,864,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|910,000
|$
|2,093,000
|Income (loss) per share – basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.29
|Income (loss) per share – diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.28
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|7,363,000
|7,343,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|7,385,000
|7,372,000
|Nine Months Ended January 31,
|2022
|2021
|Revenues
|$
|36,559,000
|$
|21,326,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5,873,000
|$
|3,484,000
|Income (loss) per share – basic
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.44
|Income (loss) per share – diluted
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.44
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|7,357,000
|7,872,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|7,380,000
|7,903,000
|CONTACT:
|Adrienne M. Uleau
Vice President, Finance and Accounting
(610) 487-0907