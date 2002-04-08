AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
HAVERTOWN, Penn., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (:AXR) today reported net income of $910,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, for its 2022 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2022 compared to net income of $2,093,000, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2022, AMREP had net income of $5,873,000, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3,484,000, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Revenues were $9,816,000 and $36,559,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 and $7,864,000 and $21,326,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021.

More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended January 31,
20222021
Revenues$9,816,000$7,864,000
Net income (loss)$910,000$2,093,000
Income (loss) per share – basic$0.12$0.29
Income (loss) per share – diluted$0.12$0.28
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic7,363,0007,343,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted7,385,0007,372,000


Nine Months Ended January 31,
20222021
Revenues$36,559,000$21,326,000
Net income (loss)$5,873,000$3,484,000
Income (loss) per share – basic$0.80$0.44
Income (loss) per share – diluted$0.80$0.44
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic7,357,0007,872,000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted7,380,0007,903,000


CONTACT:Adrienne M. Uleau
Vice President, Finance and Accounting
(610) 487-0907
