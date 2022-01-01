Schwab Fundamental International Index Mutual Fund Recognized as Best-in-Class by Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards for Second Consecutive Year

Schwab Asset Management, the asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation, announced today that the Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index Fund (SFNNX) has received a 2022 US Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award for outstanding fund performance in the International Multi-Cap Value Funds category.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards uses an objective, proprietary methodology to recognize funds that excel in providing consistently strong, risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The award for SFNNX marks the fifth consecutive year that Schwab Asset Management has been recognized for the performance of offerings from its Fundamental Index* fund suite.

SFNNX was named best-in-class among 45 international multi-cap value funds for the five-year ranking period ending November 30, 2021.

“We are delighted that Lipper has again acknowledged the strong performance of the Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index Fund,” said David Botset, Managing Director, Head of Strategy and Product Development at Schwab Asset Management. “Schwab Asset Management is committed to offering funds that help investors access broad diversification at a low cost – as well as strategies that have the potential for delivering attractive returns over time. We are proud of the accolades our Fundamental Index suite has received over the last five years.”

Schwab Asset Management established its Fundamental Index fund suite in 2007, and currently offers six mutual funds and six Fundamental Index ETFs. As of February 28, 2022, Schwab’s Fundamental Index products held $41.7 billion in assets under management while total assets under management across Schwab Asset Management’s suite of more than 100 funds was approximately $635.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. With $6.25 billion in revenue, over 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users across 190 countries, Refinitiv is powering participants across the global financial marketplace. We provide information, insights, and technology that enable customers to execute critical investing, trading and risk decisions with confidence. By combining a unique open platform with best-in-class data and expertise, we connect people to choice and opportunity – driving performance, innovation and growth for our customers and partners.

About Schwab Asset Management

One of the industry’s largest and most experienced asset managers, Schwab Asset Management offers a focused lineup of competitively priced ETFs, mutual funds and separately managed account strategies designed to serve the central needs of most investors. By operating through clients’ eyes, and putting them at the center of our decisions, we aim to deliver exceptional experiences to investors and the financial professionals who serve them. As of December 31, 2021, Schwab Asset Management managed approximately $635.8 billion on a discretionary basis and $41.5 billion on a non-discretionary basis. More information is available at www.schwabassetmanagement.com.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Disclosures

Investors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. You can obtain a prospectus, or if available, a summary prospectus by visiting schwabassetmanagement.com/prospectus. Please read it carefully before investing.

Past performance cannot guarantee future results.

Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate and are subject to market volatility, so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

*Fundamental Index is a registered trademark of Research Affiliates LLC. Schwab is a registered trademark of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

International investments involve additional risks, which include differences in financial accounting standards, currency fluctuations, geopolitical risk, foreign taxes and regulations, and the potential for illiquid markets.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, ©2022 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Schwab Asset ManagementTM is the dba name for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., the investment advisor for Schwab Funds. Schwab Funds are distributed by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Schwab), Member SIPC. Schwab Asset Management and Schwab are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation and are not affiliated with Refinitiv.

(0322-2TPS)

