FICO Doubles Down on Software and Platform Business with New Leadership

Leading applied analytics company FICO announced today the promotions of Don Peterson to vice president of global sales and client success, Alexandre Graff to vice president of global partners and alliances, and Kevin Deveau to vice president and general manager of US and Canada sales. All expanded roles have been designed to boost FICO’s software business and to further accelerate the adoption of FICO%26reg%3B+Platform.

“I am proud to announce these well-deserved promotions for Don, Kevin, and Alexandre. These three hold integral roles in our company and have been pivotal in our success, which includes their direct work with FICO Platform,” said Stephanie Covert, FICO executive vice president of software. “These promotions will elevate each respective team as we work to expand our software business and strengthen our ability to address the critical decision management needs of our customers.”

Don Peterson’s decade of tenure at FICO has included several sales leadership positions. Since assuming his post as vice president U.S. financial services and sales, he has led his team to an over-target finish in each of the last six years. Peterson works directly with FICO’s largest banking clients, as well as auto and telco lenders. Prior to joining FICO, Peterson has was head of enterprise sales for a $400 million SaaS provider and CEO of a publicly traded predictive analytics company.

Alexandre Graff is a leader with over 25 years of experience in multiple sales and senior management positions in consulting, software, and technology companies. In the last eight years, as FICO’s Managing Director in Latin American and the Caribbean (LAC), he has worked to expand FICO’s presence in the financial services, telecommunications, insurance, manufacturing, retail and government industries, in addition to accelerating the awareness of FICO in the region. Graff is set to expand FICO’s Global Partner Program and indirect go-to-market effort, which includes sales, product implementation, and technology development.

Kevin Deveau is an accomplished senior sales executive with nearly 40 years of extensive international experience in providing enterprise software to clients in insurance, financial services, health care, retail, and government, which includes over a decade of experience at FICO. Deveau was most recently vice president and managing director of FICO Canada and head of US and Canada insurance. In his expanded role as vice president and general manager of US and Canada sales, he will lead the team responsible for growing FICO’s market share in the companies largest region and continue to strengthen relationships with clients.

About FICO® Platform

FICO® Platform provides the ideal decisioning foundation companies need to successfully achieve digital transformation. The innovative foundation predicts, analyzes, and optimizes customer interactions in real-time to make better customer decisions. This accelerates business success by speeding up time-to-value, and is made possible through leading advanced analytics, decision modeling, and AI brought together into an open and extensible platform.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Bozeman, MT, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail, transportation and supply chain, and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

