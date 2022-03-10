Scepter Holdings, Inc., Developer of Adapti AI Influencer Software, Completes Significant Milestone in Development of Adapti To Incorporate Social Media Discussion Data

Scepter Extends Adapti by Incorporating Social Media Discussions in Influencer Analysis

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, has completed another significant milestone in the development of Adapti, its artificial intelligence (AI) driven data analysis platform. The team has extended the scope of the data analysis efforts to incorporate data from social media discussions into the influencer data set.

One of the goals behind Adapti is to intelligently match products to influencers. In identifying the right influencers for our client's products, it became apparent that we need to better understand the individual influencer's audience. There are a high number of influencers on social media with a large number of followers, however, having a large follower count is not a surefire indicator of promotional success. We have enhanced Adapti's capabilities to review the conversations an influencer's post stimulate, in order to better identify the types of posts that may indicate promotional success. This advance enables us to filter out influencers that are not compatible with client needs.

"We are emboldened by this latest development and believe it will help us provide greater value to our clients." stated Robert Van Boerum, Chairman.

Adapti leverages product and influencer data to identify correlations between product sales, search data, and influencer performance data. The company looks forward to marketing Adapti as a Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) platform to match brands and influencers.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

