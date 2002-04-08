Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ATHENS, Greece, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. ( PSHG), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today announced that it has filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the Company’s website at http://www.pshipping.com

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of Aframax tankers. The Company’s current fleet is employed on spot voyages and through pool arrangements.

ti?nf=ODUwMjAwNyM0Nzg0NjMxIzIwMjA2MzU=
Performance-Shipping-Inc-.png
Corporate Contact:
Andreas Michalopoulos
Chief Executive Officer, Director and Secretary
Telephone: +30-216-600-2400
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.pshipping.com
Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350
Email: [email protected]
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles