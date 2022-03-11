Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

ATHENS, Greece, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today announced that it has filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Annual Report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the Company’s website at http://www.pshipping.com



About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of Aframax tankers. The Company’s current fleet is employed on spot voyages and through pool arrangements.

