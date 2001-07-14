Media Alert: Rambus to Present Session on Mitigating Fault Injection Attacks at GOMACTech 2022

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS):

What: GOMACTech+2022 Who: Rambus+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider Where: Hyatt Regency 400 South East Second Avenue Miami, FL 33131 When: March 21-24, 2022. The Conference begins at 8:00 a.m. ET.

At GOMACTech 2022, Rambus will be presenting a poster session titled, “Advanced Packaging Technique to Mitigate Fault-Injection Attacks” by Scott Best, director of anti-tamper security technology at Rambus. This session will discuss a reliable, low-cost anti-tamper technique to defend circuits against fault injection attacks and protect secret key material. Utilizing modern packaging technology, the proposed technique adds fault-injection shielding to the reverse side of a chip that is fully compatible with all semiconductor wafer processing foundries. The poster session will be held on March 24 from 10:30am to Noon ET in the Hyatt Regency Grand Ballroom.

Rambus will also be showcasing new security IP products tailored for mission-critical government applications:

Root of Trust RT-1660 - a fully programmable, FIPS 140-2 and FIPS 140-3 compliant root-of-security core offering security by design for U.S. Defense mission-critical applications. The RT-1660 protects against a wide range of hardware and software attacks with state-of-the-art anti-tamper security techniques.

Inline Memory Encryption (IME) Engine - protects critical data with just-in-time encryption, decryption and authentication for all memory read and write requests between a host processor and its attached DRAM memory.

To learn more about the session that Best will present at GOMACTech, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rambus.com%2Fevent%2Fgomactech-2022%2F. For more details on the latest Rambus Security IP solutions, go to rambus.com%2Fsecurity. Visit Rambus at Booth #609 in the Riverfront Hall.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

