TortoiseEcofin Provides Additional Information Regarding TPAYMENT Index Rebalance for First Quarter 2022

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / TortoiseEcofin today released additional information regarding the Ecofin Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index quarterly rebalance for the first quarter of 2022. In addition to the announced changes on March 11, 2022, QIWI Plc will be removed from the index following the close of trading on March 18, 2022. In total, the following changes will become effective.

Ecofin Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index SM (TPMT/TPAYMENT) Action Company Ticker Deletion Yiren Digital Ltd YRD US Deletion Boku Inc BOKU LN Deletion QIWI Plc QIWI US Addition Wise PLC WISE LN

Full constituent list for TPAYMENT Index from the previous quarter rebalance can be found here:

Ecofin Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index SM (TPMT): https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1539/tpmt-constituent-overview-121721.pdf

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets - those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior living. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. To learn more, visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

The Ecofin Global Digital Payments Infrastructure Index SMrepresents the existing global digital payments landscape. It is a proprietary, rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index comprised of companies that are materially engaged in digital payments, including merchant processing and settlement, real time record keeping, settlement networks, and Fintech products/ services that facilitate the ease, efficiency, and speed of electronic transactions. This includes companies whose primary business is comprised of one or a combination of the following categories: credit card networks, electronic transaction processing and associated products/services, credit card issuers, electronic transaction processing software (payments Fintech) or online financial services market places.

The index mentioned above is the exclusive property of TIS Advisors and is calculated by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The financial instruments that are based on the Index are not sponsored, endorsed, promoted or sold by Solactive AG ("Solactive") in any way and Solactive makes no express or implied representation, guarantee or assurance with regard to: (a) the advisability in investing in the financial instruments; (b) the quality, accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index or the calculations thereof; and/or (c) the results obtained or to be obtained by any person or entity from the use of the Index.

This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. This document shall not constitute an offering of any security, product or service. The addition, removal or inclusion of a security in the index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security, nor is it investment advice. The information contained in this document is current as of the publication date. TortoiseEcofin makes no representations with respect to the accuracy or completeness of these materials and will not accept responsibility for damages, direct or indirect, resulting from an error or omission in this document. The methodology involves rebalancing and maintenance of the index that is made periodically during each year and may not, therefore, reflect real time information.

