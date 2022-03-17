Avidian Files Technical Report for the Jungo Gold-Copper Project in Nevada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Avidian Gold Corp., ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AVG & OTCQB:AVGDF) announces today that it has filed a technical report ("Technical Report") on SEDAR for its 100% owned Jungo Gold-Copper Project located in northwest Nevada. Avidian engaged Mine Development Associates ("MDA") of Reno, Nevada, a division of RESPEC, to complete the report. The report (dated December 14, 2021) presents a technical summary of the Jungo project and provides recommendations for future exploration including drilling. The report was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Steven I. Weiss, Ph.D., C.P.G., Senior Associate Geologist with MDA and Kenneth Brook C.P.G., President of Avidian Gold (US) Inc.

The fully permitted and bonded Jungo Gold-Copper Project, situated on the east flank of the southern part of the Jackson Mountains, is located in Humboldt County, Nevada, approximately 65 km northwest of the city of Winnemucca. The property consists of 234 unpatented Federal lode mining claims, which cover an area of 1,959 hectares and lies between the Hycroft Mine (~15.3 Moz M&I AuEq) to the southwest and the Sleeper Deposit (~3.1 Moz M&I Au) to the northeast.

Avidian President & CEO Steve Roebuck states: "The technical report provides a comprehensive summary of the modern exploration completed on the property which includes mapping, prospecting, geophysical surveys, trenching and drilling. Previous exploration outlined a 5 km long zone of copper and gold mineralization that has seen only limited drilling. There are many inviting drill targets on the property that have never been tested, received only one hole or simply not drilled deep enough like hole SH-10 from 1992. For an unknown reason the hole was stopped just short of its target depth while still in an altered intrusive rock unit containing disseminated sulphides as the gold and arsenic values began to spike. This is a very compelling drill target."

Avidian is in the process of planning a RC drill program following the recommendations of the Technical Report. Further elaboration on the drill targets and Avidian's plans will be the subject of a follow up press release.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a focus on advanced-stage gold exploration projects in Alaska. The Company's district-scale Golden Zone property hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au) within the Breccia Pipe Deposit. This resource is exposed on the surface and was pit constrained for an open-pit mining scenario. The Technical Report was filed on November 17, 2017, and was authored by Leon McGarry, B.Sc., P.Geo. and Ian D. Trinder, M.Sc., P.Geo. Additional projects include the Amanita and the Amanita NE gold properties which are both adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska, and the Jungo gold-copper property in Nevada.

Avidian is a major shareholder in High Tide Resources (CSE: HTRC) which is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage mineral projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide is earning a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron project located adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador and owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 km southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

Further details on the Company and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101 Technical reports on the Golden Zone property can be found on the Company's website at www.avidiangold.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Steve Roebuck, P.Geo., President and CEO of Avidian, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck

President & CEO, Director

Mobile: (905) 741-5458

Email: [email protected]

