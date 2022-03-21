NetEase Spotlights R&D Capabilities in Game Development at GDC 2022

PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will be featured at the 2022 Game Developers Conference (GDC), presenting a record of 26 non-sponsored speeches. NetEase speakers will be sharing the Company's success stories from its blockbuster titles, highlighting the increasing appeal of oriental fantasy and revealing how NetEase Games has leveraged technology to make games more appealing, exciting and inclusive.

GDC is one of the world's most influential industry conferences for video game developers, and GDC 2022 will be held in-person and virtually at San Francisco's Moscone Convention Center from March 21-25, 2022. The annual summit has been held for more than 35 years and attracts some of the biggest names in the industry to discuss changing technology and gaming trends. In total, 26 proposals submitted by over 30 NetEase developers have been shortlisted for 11 Core Concept Talks and 15 Summit Talks throughout the GDC Summit.

The presentations will be hosted by some of the top designers, engineers and programmers at NetEase Games. Speakers will share their expertise on game development, operation, art design and user experience improvement, among others. Exciting topics to be covered will include how to use AI, blockchain and other cutting-edge technologies to maximize the value of the artwork system, how to maximize game operations with minimal costs as well as the following featured talks on topics of industry-wide interest, including:

These and other talks by NetEase Games are available to GDC attendees with All Access, Core Games or Summit Passes. For more information about GDC 2022 and where to watch the NetEase Games presentations online, please visit:

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading intelligent learning company, and Cloud Village (HKEX: 9899), also known as NetEase Cloud Music, China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games is the online games division of NetEase, Inc., developing and operating some of the most popular mobile and PC games in markets including China and Japan. As one of the world's largest incubators of quality online game content, NetEase Games is dedicated to supporting the growth of innovative studios around the globe and growing an international presence along the way. To complement its self-developed games and world-class R&D capabilities, NetEase Games also partners with other industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China. For more information, please visit neteasegames.com.

