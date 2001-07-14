UiPath Launches Enhanced Technology Partner Program to Enable Partners to Build, Grow, and Scale on the UiPath Platform

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation software company, today announced the launch of its enhanced Technology+Partner+Program, which brings together independent software vendors (ISVs) that co-innovate with UiPath to deliver end-to-end applications and solutions for their joint customers. The UiPath Technology Partner Program now includes a variety of new technical, sales, and marketing offerings for partners to develop, test, and market their applications as well as promote complementary offerings.

The enhanced program is driven by increased global demand for automation solutions. According to a recent IDC Thought Leadership White+Paper, The Economic Impact of UiPath Robotic Process Automation: $55 Billion a Year by 2025, sponsored by UiPath, “the economic benefits expected by the use of robotic process automation (RPA) software by UiPath customers will grow at a blistering pace, from $7 billion worldwide in 2021 to $55 billion in 20251.” In addition, a 2022 UiPath survey of U.S. executives found that 78% are very or somewhat likely to invest more in automation to offset the impact of the labor shortage.

UiPath has added to its robust program to help technology partners win more business and break into new markets. The program provides a range of benefits that enable technology partners to confidently develop, test, certify, and market their solutions and go to market faster.

New features within the Technology Partner Program include:

Automation Build Benefits: UiPath is investing in tools for partners to create their own integrations more rapidly. Partners will also be offered more robust trial license access, training material to enhance their build efforts, and support to enable the partner and UiPath to extend their platforms and expand their customer bases.

UiPath is investing in tools for partners to create their own integrations more rapidly. Partners will also be offered more robust trial license access, training material to enhance their build efforts, and support to enable the partner and UiPath to extend their platforms and expand their customer bases. Sales and Business Development Benefits: Technology Partners can now monetize their listing via the UiPath Marketplace, drive greater awareness of their company and listing with UiPath Sales Teams, and leverage insights from UiPath experts to expand offerings to new industries or lines of business.

Technology Partners can now monetize their listing via the UiPath Marketplace, drive greater awareness of their company and listing with UiPath Sales Teams, and leverage insights from UiPath experts to expand offerings to new industries or lines of business. Marketing Benefits:UiPath offers technology partners many opportunities, including access to the Partner Marketing program, a turn-key marketing campaign solution. This program enables companies to promote their partnership with UiPath and the value to customers through a menu of ready-to-go marketing campaigns. Technology partners also can have their listing and company information included on the UiPath website and portal.

“The UiPath Technology Partner Program provided a lot of excitement and a solid foundation for Qlik to build and deliver a direct integration between Qlik Cloud® analytics and the UiPath end-to-end enterprise automation software platform,” said Dalton Ruer, Data Cathedral Architect, Qlik.

Jean Paoli, Chief Executive Officer of Docugami, said, “We have been blown away by the technical and business support we’ve received from UiPath. UiPath makes it easy for us to deliver our document engineering solutions through their automation platform to an enormous range of potential customers. With these new expanded partner services, we look forward to even stronger go-to-market opportunities and working with UiPath to deliver even greater value to our mutual customers.”

Small to midsize technology companies have unique needs and capabilities. To serve this market, the UiPath Technology Partner Program offers two partner tiers: a free self-service tier and a paid tier, the latter of which provides more dedicated support and access to additional benefits that enable the technology partner to scale their membership faster. The enhanced Technology Partner Program is tailored around the needs, ambitions, and aspirations of each partner.

“Technology companies choose to partner with UiPath because they want to work with the leader in the automation space,” said Dhruv Asher, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development and Product Alliances at UiPath. “We value our technology partners because they enable UiPath to extend our platform and make it ubiquitous via our partners’ technology and customer base. The turn-key marketing programs and other innovations in our Technology Partner Program will help showcase the value these companies deliver to our joint customers every day.”

Companies can join the Technology+Partner+Program and find a list+of+existing+partners on UiPath.com. For more information, email [email protected].

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic+Process+Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

1 *IDC Thought Leadership White Paper, sponsored by UiPath, “The Economic Impact of UiPath Robotic Process Automation,” Doc. #US47905721, September 2021

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220321005030/en/