Cortexyme Provides New GAIN Trial Data at AD/PD 2022 Demonstrating Potential Benefit of Lysine Gingipain Inhibition in Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's Population

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with degenerative diseases, presented new target engagement and biomarker data from the GAIN Trial at the AD%2FPD%26trade%3B+2022+International+Conference+on+Alzheimer%26rsquo%3Bs+and+Parkinson%26rsquo%3Bs+Diseases.

“Our understanding of the impact of lysine gingipain inhibition on neurodegeneration and other Alzheimer’s disease markers continues to expand. The evidence demonstrates our target – P. gingivalis – may play a key upstream role in both of these areas, and correlations between P. gingivalis biomarkers and clinical assessments show that our ability to inhibit this target potentially leads to improved patient outcomes,” said Michael Detke, MD, PhD, Cortexyme’s chief medical officer. “These additional data from the GAIN Trial provide critical insights to help us advance our gingipain inhibitor pipeline, expanding upon and supporting clinical evidence of this target and atuzaginstat’s mechanism of action, in addition to helping us better identify which patients are most likely to benefit.”

New GAIN Trial Data Highlights from AD/PD 2022

In its presentation titled “Data from the Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of COR388 (Atuzaginstat) for the Treatment of Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease,” Cortexyme shared new target engagement and biomarker data, including correlations between biomarkers and clinical outcomes, detailed below. This presentation is the first of multiple presentations this year which are expected to include incremental analysis and biomarker data from the GAIN Trial.

Target Engagement Supportive of Mechanism of Action: GAIN Trial findings support that atuzaginstat engaged the target, inhibiting lysine gingipains, which are essential to the survival of P. gingivalis. Lysine gingipain inhibition by atuzaginstat resulted in a 30% to 50% slowing of cognitive decline in the participants with high P. gingivalis load.

Trends to Benefit on Traditional CSF Biomarker Measures: GAIN Trial data included the measurement of traditional Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers, including cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers phospho-tau 181 and total tau. By engaging a novel upstream target, atuzaginstat demonstrated numerical trends to benefit in tau biomarkers, which is consistent with the observed slowing of Alzheimer’s disease progression. These beneficial trends were also present in the P. gingivalis DNA status (PG-DS) prespecified subgroup, which are the most likely responders, consistent with the gingipain hypothesis and atuzaginstat’s efficacy.

Trends to Benefit on Novel Brain Volumetric Biomarker Measures: The GAIN Trial also included exploratory MRI brain volumetric measures as biomarkers of disease modification in Alzheimer’s disease, including bilateral hippocampal volume, cortical thickness, and whole brain volume. All three brain volumetric measures demonstrated consistent numerical trends with lower rates of decline on atuzaginstat, particularly in the PG-DS prespecified subgroup. Importantly, these brain volumetric measures also showed correlation with the clinical co-primary endpoints ADAS-Cog11 and ADCS-ADL. These findings further support a role of P. gingivalis in disease progression.

To access Cortexyme’s AD/PD 2022 presentation, please visit the Science or Investors sections of the company’s website at www.cortexyme.com.

