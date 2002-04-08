DZS Aligns With Industry Leaders at OFC 2022, Focusing on the Future of Optical Communications and Mobile/FTTH Convergence

DALLAS, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader in access networking and cloud software solutions, presented and led multiple technology sessions at the OFC 2022 conference March 6-10, 2022, in San Diego, California in conjunction with the Broadband Forum. Broadband Forum CMO, Board Representative and DZS Vice President of Global Business Development Bernd Hesse moderated a roundtable discussion entitled “The Converged Mobile XHaul and FTTH Fiber Access Opportunity,” which featured a panel of experts including DZS Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bender. Both DZS executives also contributed to the full-day Broadband Forum BASe “Optical Broadband Access and Technology Evolution” workshop on the status of cutting-edge PON technologies.



“OFC is a unique event that brings together leading research from academia and industry, component suppliers, innovative systems vendors like DZS, and of course operators and service providers,” said Andrew Bender, Chief Technology Officer, DZS. “This year’s conference included sessions focused on the next frontier of 10G+ PON technology, the convergence of mobile and optical networks, and the role of new optical technology at the network edge. These are all important focus areas where DZS is innovating, and we were glad to work with Optica, and Broadband Forum to share our story at this year’s conference.”



OFC is a premier global event showcasing advances in optical communications and networking. The 2022 conference attracted over 8,000 participants, media from around the world, as well as 430 exhibiting companies in a hybrid format. This year’s conference featured thought leaders from Verizon, NASA, and University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) in keynote sessions.

“The Broadband Forum is privileged to once again host a full day in-person industry thought leadership BASe workshop at OFC 2022,” said Craig Thomas, Vice President Strategic Marketing and Business Development, Broadband Forum. “Industry education is a paramount focus for the forum. This was driven through a full agenda of optical access innovating operators, scientists and leading engineers that are driving technologies and the future investment in optical access. As a leading industry body accelerating broadband innovation and ecosystem development through open standards and interoperability, Broadband Forum’s mission is highly aligned with that of OFC thanks to the synergy and market relevance of optical technology advances for wireline access, transport and mobile xHaul.”

A single converged network supporting both fiber and mobile access is an emerging area of interest among service providers. PON and optical technology advances combined with xHaul demands from the global 5G rollout are converging to create the opportunity for solutions in this space. As a leading global provider of both packet-based 5G mobile transport and hyper-fast broadband access converged edge solutions, DZS is well positioned to participate in this opportunity.

