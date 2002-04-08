Graybug Vision to Host Virtual R&D Day on March 30, 2022

BALTIMORE, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. ( GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of ocular diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor R&D Day from 11 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. ET on March 30, 2022.



Clinical and scientific thought leaders in ophthalmology and members of Graybug’s executive team will provide background information on ocular diseases, such as wet age-related macular degeneration, primary open-angle glaucoma, as well as its newly acquired assets in inherited corneal and retinal diseases, as part of the company’s advancing pipeline and drug discovery programs. Additionally, Graybug will provide a strategic outlook.

The meeting will feature presentations by:

Rahul Bhola, MD, MBA – Chair and Medical Director of Ophthalmology, Children’s Hospital of Orange County; Division Chief of Pediatric Ophthalmology at CHOC Children’s Specialists; Associate Clinical Professor, University of California, Irvine School of Medicine

Arshad Khanani, MD, MA – Managing Partner and Director of Clinical Research and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates; Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

François Paquet-Durand, PhD – Professor at the Institute for Ophthalmic Research, Tübingen, Germany; Chief Scientific Officer of Mireca Medicines GmbH

Kuldev Singh, MD, MPH – Professor of Ophthalmology and Director of the Glaucoma Service at Stanford University School of Medicine

To register, please sign up here. In addition, registration for this event and access to the webcast will be made available in the Investors and Media section of the company's website at https://investors.graybug.vision/news-events/events-presentations, along with an archived replay following the live event.

About Graybug

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for six months and potentially longer, improving disease management, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a formulation of the pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, sunitinib malate targeting a six-month or longer dosing regimen, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration. Graybug’s other product candidates developed using its proprietary technologies also include GB-401, a proprietary implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic blocker prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug has offices in Redwood City, California, and in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company’s clinical pipeline, its ability to advance GB-102, GB-401, or any future product candidate through preclinical or clinical development, its ability to achieve its anticipated milestones within the timing outlined above or at all, its ability to conduct planned operations within the evolving constraints arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the timing, cost, and results of its clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022 for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in the other reports the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.