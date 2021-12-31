Leju to Report Second Half and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2022

PR Newswire

BEIJING, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju" or the "Company") (NYSE: LEJU), a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second half and full year 2021 ended December 31, 2021 before the U.S. markets open on March 31, 2022.

Leju's management will host an earnings conference call on March 31, 2022 at 7 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2294606

CONFERENCE ID: 2294606

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until April 8, 2022:

U.S.: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-9003-4211 Hong Kong: 800-963-117 Mainland China: 800-988-0601 Passcode: 2294606

Additionally, a live and archived webcast will be available at http://ir.leju.com .

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited ("Leju") (NYSE: LEJU) is a leading e-commerce and online media platform for real estate and home furnishing industries in China, offering real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services. Leju's integrated online platform comprises various mobile applications along with local websites covering more than 380 cities, enhanced by complementary offline services to facilitate residential property transactions. In addition to the Company's own websites, Leju operates the real estate and home furnishing websites of SINA Corporation, and maintains a strategic partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited. For more information about Leju, please visit http://ir.leju.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Christina Wu

Leju Holdings Limited

Phone: +86 (10) 5895-1062

E-mail: [email protected]

Philip Lisio

The Foote Group

Phone: +86 135-0116-6560

E-mail: [email protected]

