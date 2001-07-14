GiveEvolv Selects Fayette County Schools as Inaugural Grant Recipient of Evolv Weapons Screening Systems

Evolv+Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced Fayette County Schools in Fayetteville, West Virginia is the first recipient of the GiveEvolv grant program. Fayette County Schools will receive three Evolv Express® weapons screening systems that will be installed at Oak Hill High School, Oak Hill Middle School, and Fayetteville PK-8.

“Throughout all Fayette County Schools, we are committed to fostering a learning environment where everybody feels included, safe and respected. We proactively pursued the GiveEvolv program so that our students, staff, their families, and everybody who enters our buildings comes into a safe environment focused on the education and development of our next generation,” said Gary Hough, associate superintendent, Fayette County Schools.

GiveEvolv was established in September 2021 to further accelerate Evolv’s mission in making the world a safer place to work, learn and play. The program was created to donate Evolv Express at no cost to public schools. GiveEvolv’s goal is to help keep students and educators across the country safe and focused on teaching and learning.

GiveEvolv is led by Chairman, Kevin Charlton, a member of Evolv’s Board of Directors, and CEO of NewHold Investment Corp., and the organization receives advice and guidance from a diverse and well-respected Advisory Board. The Advisory Board reviews and votes on submissions from potential donees, with priority given to schools that are most affected by the threat of weapons violence. Several times each year, GiveEvolv will donate a number of Evolv Express systems to a school or district in need. Initial funding for GiveEvolv was provided by NewHold Investment Corp.

”Evolv is committed to making the world a safer place – this mission particularly extends to our public schools, where gun violence is an all-too-common tragedy," said Kevin Charlton, Chairman, GiveEvolv and CEO of NewHold Investment Corp. "GiveEvolv was created to accelerate this mission to schools in need. We are proud to be making our first gift to the Fayette County Schools, to help keep students and staff safer and focused on learning and teaching."

Today, a press conference will be held at 12:00 ET at Oak Hill High School to introduce the Evolv Express to parents, students, staff, local law enforcement, and the community at large. At the demonstration, media will be able, experience the system, talk with school administrators, parents, students, local law enforcement, GiveEvolv Advisory Board members and Evolv executives about the technology and its deployment at schools throughout the County.

To learn more about GiveEvolv and the grant application process, please visit GiveEvolv on the Evolv website.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 200 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit+https%3A%2F%2Fevolvtechnology.com.

