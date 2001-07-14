Revitalist Launches UNIT Initiative Working With Veteran and First Responder Non-Profits Across the United States Creating Nationwide Guidelines

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to announce the launch of the UNIT initiative, a nationwide project focused on providing veterans and first responders access to mental health solutions through qualified, and compassionate medical providers.

One of the most challenging parts of transitioning from the service to civilian life is the loss of camaraderie. For many veterans, this is more than just losing a support network. It’s losing a family, a cohesive unit. Revitalist wants to help fill that gap by bringing together veterans, support groups, and caring providers to form a new family – a new UNIT, while developing a set of nationwide guidelines focusing on the specific needs sensitivities of veterans and first responders giving them an environment of safety and understanding to allow for quality healing.

Led by Revitalist’s Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Colonel Denise Hopkins Chadwick (ret.) and Command Master Sergeant Tommie Tracey-Dynes (ret.), the goal of this project in the introductory phase is to provide services to 30 veterans and 30 first responders across nine Revitalist locations encompassing six states. Each phase is expected to evolve providing care to greater numbers of veterans and first responders as financially possible through fundraising efforts.

The first non-profit foundations to join this nationwide mission are, All Secure Foundation, Camaraderie Rescue Mission, and Community Change Foundation. The podcast, Behind the Shield with James Geering has also joined as a sponsoring partner along with Alchemy Wellness lead Lieutenant. J. Randy Frederick, MD.

Revitalist CEO, Kathryn Walker states, “Veterans and first responders are expected to reintegrate, meeting the needs of the civilian world. This constant awareness of transition is often overwhelming adding unprecedented stress to those that may already be struggling with their mental health. This initiative will change the way we engage with our veterans and first responders allowing healthcare communities to align creating a greater sense of consistencies for our country’s heroes”

Potential applicants are encouraged to visit CommunityChangeFoundation.org

Donations for the UNIT initiative are currently being accepted through the Community Change Foundation. To contribute, please text UNIT to 865-217-2173 or sign up through the UNIT+Initiative+link+on the Community Change website.

ABOUT ALL SECURE FOUNDATION

Incorporated and lead by Command Sergeant Major (ret.) Tom Satterly and his wife, Jen Satterly, All Secure Foundation, assists special operations active duty and combat veterans and their families, in recovery of post-traumatic stress through education, awareness, resources for healing, workshop retreats and PTS resiliency training. AllSecureFoundation.org

ABOUT CAMARADERIE RESCUE MISSION

Incorporated and lead by Command Master Sergeant (ret.) Greg Bicknell, Camaraderie Rescue Mission focuses on providing social and humanitarian outreach engaging veterans helping to connect, support, and sustain mental health on local and national levels. tcrmi.org

ABOUT COMMUNITY CHANGE FOUNDATION

Incorporated by and current President Kathryn Walker created Community Change Foundation due to community need for access to psychedelic therapies. Community Change Foundation serves as a national non-profit allowing veterans, first responders, and the financially disadvantaged opportunities to have financial assistance when seeking lifesaving services in the psychedelic medicine community. CommunityChangeFoundation.org

ABOUT BEHIND THE SHIELD

Incorporated and lead by James Geering, Behind the Shield serves as a globally recognized podcast focused on bringing the greatest minds in wellness to the men and women who serve our communities. To discover the birth of the UNIT Initiative please visit Kathryn Walker and James Geering’s podcast, Episode 559. JamesGeering.com

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with nine clinics operating across the United States. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. The company proudly practices translational medicine which is supported by three main pillars: bench side, bedside and community, with a goal to improve the global healthcare system significantly. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here.

