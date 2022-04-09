Macy's Expands Backstage Store-Within-Store to 37 Additional Locations in Spring 2022

Off-price and on-trend, deal hunters take note as Macy’s (NYSE: M) expands its Backstage locations across the country this spring. Beginning April 9 and rolling out through June 2022,Macy’s will open 37 new Macy’s store-within-store Backstage locations nationwide, offering shoppers another way to find and express their personal style at significant savings on fabulous finds.

Macy’s Backstage store-within-stores range from 11,000 to 16,000 square feet of retail space, delivering a constantly changing assortment of on-trend finds. With best-in-class fashion for those who love the thrill of the hunt, customers can find something to fit their style in apparel for women, men, and children; a wide range of toys, housewares, beauty products, designer handbags, activewear and gifts your furry friends will love, plus more.

“Macy’s Backstage inspires customers to express their personal style through its offerings of quality merchandise and brands at great prices, which is why we look forward to bringing Macy’s Backstage into more of our local communities,” said Michael Hersh, Macy’s vice president of off-price. “We are especially excited to bring Backstage to our downtown stores in Chicago and New York City as the brand expands nationwide.”

Fueled by the growth of Macy’s Backstage in nearly 300 stores nationwide, Macy’s will open a Backstage inside the iconic Macy’s State Street flagship store in Chicago on April 9. The deal-friendly shopper’s paradise will also expand to Macy’s New York City flagship store, Herald Square, with over 15,000 square feet of dedicated store within store retail space in May. Customers will be able to shop from luxury to off-price all under one roof.

Macy’s accelerated its off-mall, small format expansion last year with two new free-standing Backstage locations in Dallas, TX and three Market by Macy’s locations in Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA. Macy’s continues to shift its store fleet to meet the needs of changing consumer behaviors and plans to open additional off-mall locations throughout 2022.

At Macy’s Backstage, shoppers can earn and redeem Star Rewards and use their Macy’s credit card at all locations, creating a seamless experience for those shopping at both Macy’s full-line and Backstage stores. Customers will be inspired to “post and share” their favorite finds and looks using #macysbackstagefinds and tagging @macysbackstage.

In preparation for this year’s expansion, Macy’s Backstage will hire a range of positions to ensure an exciting customer shopping experience. Macy’s, Inc. strives to be the preferred employer through its commitment to all colleagues and their well-being. ​Macy’s offers exciting career opportunities, competitive pay, a bilingual work environment, merchandise discount, flexible scheduling, and access to a new debt-free education program for part-time and full-time colleagues. New job opportunities will be posted on macysinc.com%2Fcareers as they become available.

The first set of store openings in April includes (* indicates flagship locations):

April 9, 2022:

Macy’s Kenwood Towne Centre- Cincinnati, OH

Macy’s Mall of Georgia- Buford, GA

Macy’s Mall at Greece Ridge- Rochester, NY

Macy’s Oxford Valley- Langhorne, PA

Macy’s Santa Maria Town Center- Santa Maria, CA

Macy’s State Street- Chicago, IL*

Macy’s Tyrone Square- St. Petersburg, FL

April 23, 2022:

Macy’s Chandler Fashion Center- Chandler, AZ

Macy’s Easton Town Center- Columbus, OH

Macy’s Florence Mall- Florence, KY

Macy’s Imperial Valley– El Centro, CA

Macy’s La Cumbre Plaza- Santa Barbara, CA

Macy’s North Dartmouth- Dartmouth, MA

Macy’s Peachtree Mall- Columbus, GA

Macy’s Salem Center- Salem, OR

Macy’s Sherwood Mall– Stockton, CA

Macy’s Southpark Center– Strongsville, OH

Macy’s Westfield Brandon- Brandon, FL

Macy’s Westfield North County- Escondido, CA

The following grand opening dates will be announced later this spring (* indicates flagship locations):

May 2022:

Macy’s Bolingbrook- Bolingbrook, IL

Macy’s Boise Towne Square- Boise, ID

Macy's East Lansing- Okemos, MI

Macy's Fashion Place- Murray, UT

Macy's Fox Valley- Aurora, IL

Macy's Herald Square- New York City, NY *

Macy’s Valencia Town Center- Santa Clarita, CA

Macy’s West Acres Mall- Fargo, ND

June 2022:

Macy's At the Shops at Wiregrass- Wesley Chapel, FL

Macy’s Belden Village Mall- Canton, OH

Macy's Cielo Vista Mall- El Paso, TX

Macy’s Coddingtown Mall- Santa Rosa, CA

Macy's Crossroads Mall- Portage, MI

Macy's Gurnee Mills- Gurnee, IL

Macy's Hilldale- Madison, WI

Macy's Manassas Mall- Manassas, VA

Macy's Patrick Henry- Newport News, VA

Store hours and additional information are available at macysbackstage.com.Photos and b-roll of Macy’s Backstage are available for download here.

About Macy’s Backstage

Macy’s off-price, on-trend concept, Macy’s Backstage, is a trusted source for quality brands that provides fashion-loving customers another way to shop at their favorite Macy’s store by providing a store-within-store shopping experience with merchandise that is only available at Macy’s Backstage. Shoppers can expect great savings on apparel for men, women and children, as well as deals on an assortment of housewares, beauty, accessories, activewear, designer handbags, much more. Macy’s off-price, business format has successfully accelerated expansion to nearly 300 Macy’s stores nationwide. To support the growth of Macy’s Backstage, a Backstage distribution center in Columbus, Ohio, is dedicated to expediting merchandise to Backstage locations nationwide and ensuring each store always has new and fabulous finds. For store information and the latest merchandise, visit macysbackstage.com.

About Macy’s Inc.

At Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), we are a trusted source for quality brands at great values from off-price to luxury. Across our iconic nameplates, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, we help our customers express their unique style and celebrate special moments, big and small. Headquartered in New York City, we operate one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses integrated with a nationwide footprint to deliver the most convenient and seamless shopping experience. Our purpose is to create a brighter future with bold representation – so we can realize the full potential of every one of us. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220321005903/en/