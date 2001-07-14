FedEx Office Forms Alliance with Notarize to Bring Digital Notarization Services to Address the Business Demands of Today

FedEx+Office, a world-class provider of convenient, state-of-the-art printing, packing and shipping services and subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), today announced an alliance with Notarize, a leading online notarization provider, to launch FedEx+Office+Online+Notary. The new service will make convenient, fully-digital notarization services available to the millions of Americans who need personal or professional documents notarized annually.

More than a billion documents require notarization in the U.S. each year, and now, FedEx Office is meeting this demand by offering business owners and consumers a best-in-class online notary product, available 24/7, wherever they are. Smarter, simpler, safer, and more efficient than paper notarizations, online notarizations allow small businesses and consumers to easily upload documents from a computer, smartphone, or tablet and connect with a live, commissioned notary nearly instantly via video conference.

“Businesses don’t just run 9-5 anymore — small business owners and consumers need to get things done on their own time, in ways most convenient to them,” said Jeff Heyman, vice president of Product Development and eCommerce for FedEx Office. “Now with FedEx Office Online Notary, commissioned notaries are available to notarize documents 24/7, 365 days a year. That’s the pace of doing business today, and FedEx Office is proud to lead the way in a more digital future.”

A recent Harris+Poll+survey found that 75% of Americans have needed the service of a notary at some point in their lives. With the launch of FedEx Office Online Notary, millions of Americans who require notarizations each year can fulfill that need from a brand they know and trust.

“Notarizations are the backbone for many of life’s most important milestones: starting a new small business, purchasing a home, creating a will - and many others. But one thing we also know is true is that notarization is a time-consuming, painstaking process,” said Pat Kinsel, Notarize Founder and CEO. “By offering a seamless digital experience via fedex.com — where so many of us already go to accomplish important business and personal tasks — customers will be able to quickly, easily, and securely complete their notarization needs in about 15 minutes, from the comfort of their home or office.”

Each completed notary transaction is $25, plus $10 per each additional seal required.

About FedEx Office

FedEx Office gives small and medium businesses, large commercial customers, and consumers convenient access to expert printing, packing, shipping, and returns. The company’s digital-to-physical capabilities support the growth of e-commerce with online design and print, commercial and grand format signage, local and national logistics solutions. More than 2,200 print and ship locations include traditional retail stores complemented by locations inside Walmart, as well as FedEx OnCampus at hotels, convention centers, hospitals, corporate facilities, and universities. Customers work closely with more than 13,000 team members to obtain custom design, professional finishing, document creation, direct mail, signs and graphics, promotional products, copying, computer rental, free Wi-Fi, and corporate Print OnDemand solutions that include nationwide delivery. The company offers FedEx Express® and FedEx Ground® shipping with the flexibility of Hold at FedEx Location and FedEx Returns, as well as packing services backed by the FedEx® Packing Pledge. FedEx Office is also home to FedEx SameDay City on-demand and scheduled local delivery service, as well as RoxoTM, the FedEx SameDay Bot under development for autonomous last-mile delivery. For more information, please visit fedex.com%2Foffice or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Notarize

Notarize is the leader in online notarization, which is simpler, smarter and safer than notarizing documents on paper. From buying or selling a home, to adopting a child, Notarize is bringing trust online 24/7 for life’s most important moments. For more information, please visit notarize.com.

