HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform Delivers Greater Choice and Simplicity with Unified Experience, New Cloud Services, and Expanded Partner Ecosystem

Hewlett+Packard+Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced significant advancements to HPE+GreenLake%2C the company’s flagship offering that enables organizations to modernize all their applications and data, from edge to cloud. Now, HPE’s market-leading hybrid cloud platform just got stronger, with a unified operating experience, new cloud services, and availability of HPE GreenLake in the online marketplaces of several leading distributors.

“HPE was among the first to deliver a cloud platform that enables customers to manage and extract insights from their data from edge to cloud, and our continued innovation is driving growth and furthering our market leadership,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, HPE. “In the hybrid cloud market, HPE GreenLake is unique in its simplicity, unification, depth of cloud services, and partner network. Today, we are furthering our differentiation, boldly setting HPE GreenLake even further apart as the ideal platform for customers to drive data-first modernization.”

HPE GreenLake platform – supporting multi-cloud experiences wherever workloads live

HPE GreenLake supports multi-cloud experiences everywhere – including clouds that live on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in a public cloud – and continues to drive strong demand worldwide. In Q1+2022, HPE reported Annual Recurring Revenue of $798 million, and increased as-a-service orders 136 percent year-over-year.

HPE continues to invest and innovate in HPE GreenLake to provide customers one easy-to-use platform to radically transform and modernize their organization. Platform updates include:

Convergence of Aruba Central, a cloud-native, AI-powered network management solution, with the HPE GreenLake platform. Now, more than 120,000 Aruba networking customers, which includes nearly 2 million devices to manage and 2 million API calls per day, can use the HPE GreenLake platform to order services on-demand and manage their assets. 1

A new, unified operational experience that provides a simplified view and access to all cloud services, spanning the entire HPE portfolio, with single sign-on access, security, compliance, elasticity, and data protection.

The HPE GreenLake platform provides the foundation for more than 50 cloud services, including electronic health records, ML Ops, payments, unified analytics, and SAP HANA, as well as a wide-array of cloud services from partners.

VIDEO: Demo+of+the+simplified+and+unified+experience+of+the+HPE+GreenLake+platform

Blog: Accelerating+your+data-first+modernization+with+the+cloud+that+comes+to+you by Keith White, executive vice president and general manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services, Commercial Business, HPE

HPE announces 12 new cloud services to drive data first modernization, from edge-to-cloud

HPE today unveiled 12 new cloud services in networking, data services, high performance computing and compute operations management.

HPE GreenLake for Aruba networking

As a leading provider and expert in delivering comprehensive edge connectivity networking solutions, HPE is building out its network as a service (NaaS) offerings with HPE GreenLake for Aruba networking. The eight new services simplify the process of procuring and deploying NaaS and allow customers to align network spend to usage needs, while ensuring that the network is always ready to support business objectives.

The new services are also optimized for channel partners looking to satisfy growing customer demand for NaaS, to operate in a resale or managed service provider model. Covering a full span of customer use cases – including wired, wireless, and SD-Branch – the new services provide unprecedented levels of velocity and flexibility, accelerating time to revenue.

Fact Sheet: HPE+GreenLake+for+Aruba+networking+%0A

Blog: The+Future+is+Flexible.+The+Future+is+NaaS by Phil Mottram, executive vice president and general manager, Intelligent Edge business, at HPE

HPE GreenLake Data Services

New and enhanced services for block storage and data protection join the current HPE GreenLake data services.

HPE GreenLake for Block Storage

HPE GreenLake for Block Storage is the industry’s first block storage as-a-Service to deliver 100% data availability guarantee2 built-in on a cloud operational model. It helps businesses transform faster and brings self-service agility to critical enterprise applications. The new offering delivers the following capabilities:

Self-service provisioning to provide line of business owners and database admins the agility required to build and deploy new apps, services, and projects faster

IT resources are freed to work on strategic, higher-value initiatives with 98% operational time savings3

HPE Backup and Recovery Service

Enhanced HPE Backup and Recovery Service is backup as a service built for hybrid cloud. Customers can effortlessly protect their data for Virtual Machines, gain rapid recovery on-premises, and deliver a cost-effective approach to store long-term backups in the public cloud. HPE Backup and Recovery Service is now available for Virtual Machines deployed on heterogeneous infrastructure.

Additionally, HPE is advancing its ransomware recovery solutions by adding immutable data copies – on-premises or on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with HPE+Backup+and+Recovery+Service.

Fact sheet: HPE+GreenLake+for+Storage+%0A

Blog: Making+your+data+work+for+you by Tom Black, executive vice president and general manager, Storage, HPE

HPE GreenLake for High Performance Computing

HPE is further enhancing its HPE GreenLake for High Performance Computing offerings, making it more accessible for any enterprise to adopt the technology, by adding new, purpose-built HPC capabilities. The new capabilities quickly tackle the most demanding compute and data-intensive workloads, to power AI and ML initiatives, and speed time to insight. These also include lower entry points to HPC, with a smaller configuration of 10 nodes, to test workloads and scale as needed. New capabilities include:

Expanded GPU capabilities that will integrate with the new addition of HPE Apollo 6500 Gen10 system to accelerate compute and advance data-intensive projects using the NVIDIA A100, A40, and A30 Tensor Core GPUs in increments of 2-4-8 accelerators. Additionally, the new service will feature the NVIDIA NVLink for a seamless, high-speed connection between GPUs to work together as a single robust accelerator.

that will integrate with the new addition of HPE Apollo 6500 Gen10 system to accelerate compute and advance data-intensive projects using the NVIDIA A100, A40, and A30 Tensor Core GPUs in increments of 2-4-8 accelerators. Additionally, the new service will feature the NVIDIA NVLink for a seamless, high-speed connection between GPUs to work together as a single robust accelerator. HPE Slingshot , the world’s only high-performance Ethernet fabric designed for HPC and AI solutions, to deliver high-performance networkingto address demands for higher speed and congestion control in larger data-intensive and AI workloads. 4

, the world’s only high-performance Ethernet fabric designed for HPC and AI solutions, to deliver high-performance networkingto address demands for higher speed and congestion control in larger data-intensive and AI workloads. HPE Parallel File System Storage , a scalable, high performance storage solution to deliver unprecedented throughput for broader HPC and AI needs.

, a scalable, high performance storage solution to deliver unprecedented throughput for broader HPC and AI needs. Multi-cloud connector APIs offer the ability to programmatically orchestrate HPC workflows on a diverse pool of computing resources such as other HPE GreenLake for HPC or public clouds. New model delivers more elasticity, scalability and tools to optimize usage of disaggregated resources. The capability improves collaboration by connecting to other projects between multiple sites, removing silos.

Fact sheet: HPE+GreenLake+for+High+Performance+Computing

HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management

First introduced at HPE+Discover+2021, the HPE GreenLake Compute Ops Management is a cloud-native management console to access, monitor, and manage servers. Compute Ops Management easily automates the compute lifecycle management and securely across a customer’s compute environment. Today, the cloud service is open for a 90-day+free+trial and will be available for purchase in June 2022.

Compute Ops Management has demonstrated early success with HPE’s customer Kimley-Horn, a leading U.S. firm specializing in design and engineering consulting in private and public infrastructure. By using the Compute Ops Manager, Kimley-Horn was able to speed-up overnight server updates four hours to 45 minutes.

Fact sheet: HPE+GreenLake+for+Compute+Ops+Management+%0A

Blog: Unified+server+management+from+edge-to-cloud+drives+greater+performance+and+efficiency by Neil MacDonald, executive vice president and general manager, Compute, HPE

HPE expands its partner ecosystem to deliver industry-leading solutions through HPE GreenLake

The HPE GreenLake platform attracts a broad ecosystem of partners seeking to deliver their applications and services on the platform.

HPE continues to invest in co-development with key distribution partners. First announced in March 2021, HPE GreenLake is now directly available in the cloud marketplaces and ecommerce platforms of ALSO Group, Arrow Electronics, Ingram Micro and TD Synnex. This opens up HPE GreenLake to over 100,000 partners, who can now leverage the platform to deliver the cloud experience to their clients. Updates include a catalog of pre-defined cloud services for the marketplaces, and improvements to automate ordering and billing.

HPE also today announced the availability of HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, a new, optimized offering that provides customers more choice and flexibility for their hybrid IT environments. HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI is an integrated system, pre-built and configured for faster deployment and easier integration and delivered as a pay-per-use service from HPE GreenLake.

Finally, HPE announced today a new global agreement with Digital+Realty, the largest global provider of cloud-and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. Digital Realty allows customers to run any HPE GreenLake service with colocation across Digital Realty’s more than 285 data centers on six continents, which includes sites in 50 major cities, to deliver a rich ecosystem of offerings and world-class business and cloud adjacency. Customers benefit from a seamless process with one agreement, invoice and integrated service management to speed time to value, sustainability objectives and innovation.

Join the HPE GreenLake announcement livecast on March 22

Tune in to hear HPE CEO and President Antonio Neri and senior executives share more on latest developments and outcomes that the HPE GreenLake platform is delivering, from personalized experiences with real time analytics to accelerating time to market for new products. Join the livecast here on March 22 at 10 am Central Time.

The new HPE GreenLake experience will be available in April 2022.

HPE also offers financing options, through HPE+Financial+Services, to fund customers’ data-first modernization initiatives with HPE GreenLake.

For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hpe.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fgreenlake.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

1) Based on Aruba customer usage report 2) Based on analysis of known industry block storage-as-a-service offerings available as of March 11, 2022 that are offered self-service. 3) Customers can speed time to value with 98% operational time savings using intent based provisioning. This is based on a comparison of infrastructure lifecycle management of HPE Alletra vs. ESG Market Research, April 2021 4) The only Ethernet fabric powering Top-500 Supercomputers above 10 Teraflops per the November 2021 list.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005003/en/