NVIDIA Launches Data-Center-Scale Omniverse Computing System for Industrial Digital Twins

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced NVIDIA® OVX™ , a computing system designed to power large-scale digital twins.



NVIDIA OVX is purpose-built to operate complex digital twin simulations that will run within NVIDIA Omniverse ™, a real-time physically accurate world simulation and 3D design collaboration platform.

The OVX system combines high-performance GPU-accelerated compute, graphics and AI with high-speed storage access, low-latency networking and precision timing to provide the performance required for creating digital twins with real-world accuracy. OVX will be used to simulate complex digital twins for modeling entire buildings, factories, cities and even the world.

“Physically accurate digital twins are the future of how we design and build,” said Bob Pette, vice president of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “Digital twins will change how every industry and company plans. The OVX portfolio of systems will be able to power true, real-time, always-synchronous, industrial-scale digital twins across industries.”

OVX will enable designers, engineers and planners to build physically accurate digital twins of buildings or create massive, true-to-reality simulated environments with precise time synchronization across physical and virtual worlds. Companies can evaluate and test complex systems and processes with multiple autonomous systems interacting in the same space-time to optimize, expand or create more efficient factories and warehouses or train robots and autonomous vehicles before deploying them in the physical world.

Developing Digital Twins

Within the sector initiative “Digitale Schiene Deutschland” (Digital Rail for Germany), DB Netze is building in Omniverse a digital twin of Germany's national railway network to train systems for automatic train operation and enable AI-enhanced predictive analysis for unforeseen situations in railway operations.

“Using a photorealistic digital twin to train and test AI-enabled trains will help us develop more precise perception systems to optimally detect and react to incidents,” said Annika Hundertmark, head of Railway Digitization at DB Netze. “In our current project, NVIDIA OVX will provide the scale, performance and compute capabilities that we need to generate data for intensive machine learning development and operate these highly complex simulations and scenarios.”

Computing System Specifications

The OVX server consists of eight NVIDIA A40 GPUs, three NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 Dx 200Gbps NICs, 1TB system memory and 16TB NVMe storage. The OVX computing system scales from a single pod of eight OVX servers, to an OVX SuperPOD consisting of 32 OVX servers connected with NVIDIA Spectrum-3 switch fabric or multiple OVX SuperPODs to accelerate massive digital twin simulations.

Availability

OVX solutions are NVIDIA-Certified Systems™, tested and validated to provide the necessary performance, manageability, security and scalability. Comprehensive enterprise-grade support for NVIDIA OVX solutions and Omniverse software will be provided jointly by NVIDIA and OEM system builders.

NVIDIA OVX will be available later this year through Inspur , Lenovo and Supermicro .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s ( NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing, and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

