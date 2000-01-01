A Trio of Capital-Intensive Stocks to Consider

When looking for value opportunities among capital-intensive businesses, investors could be interested in stocks with price-to-tangible book value ratios that are more appealing than their respective industry medians.

The price-to-tangible book value ratio is preferred to the price-book ratio for these publicly traded companies since the appraisal of their business mainly derives from tangible assets.

Renault

The first stock that makes the cut is Renault SA ( RNLSY, Financial), a French manufacturer and global distributor of vehicles.

The company has a price-to-tangible book value ratio of approximately 0.35, which is more appealing than the industry median of 1.73, ranking higher than 95.77% of the 1,134 companies that operate in the vehicles and parts industry.

The stock closed at $5.04 per share on March 21, while the tangible book value per share was $14.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a 52-week range of $4.55 to $9.34.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a 5 out of 10 rating for its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight.

Outokumpu Oyj

The second stock that qualifies is Outokumpu Oyj ( OUTKY, Financial), a Helsinki,-based manufacturer of various stainless steel products, which it then sells in Finland and internationally .

The company has a price-to-tangible book value ratio of approximately 0.87, which is more appealing than the industry median of 1.16, ranking better than 67% of the 565 companies that operate in the steel industry.

The stock was trading at $2.59 per share at close on March 21, while the tangible book value per share was $2.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a 52-week range of $2.505 to $3.63.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a 4 out of 10 rating for its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight. The average target price is $7.52 per share.

Beazer Homes USA

The third stock that qualifies is Beazer Homes USA Inc. ( BZH, Financial), an Atlanta-based developer of single and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings and Choice Plans brands. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales consultants and independent brokers.

The company has a price-to-tangible book value ratio of 0.7, which is more appealing than the industry median of 1.24, ranking better than 82.24% of the 107 companies that operate in the homebuilding and construction industry.

The stock closed at $16.45 per share on March 21, while the tangible book value per share was $23.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.35 million and a 52-week range of $14.38 to $26.12.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a 6 out of 10 rating for its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $30 per share.