LifeWorks to announce Q1 2022 results and hold conference call on May 3, 2022

LifeWorks Inc. (TSX: LWRK) will announce its 2022 first quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Results will be discussed during a conference call with Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer and Grier Colter, chief financial officer later that day at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call is open to all those wishing to attend. A question-and-answer period with analysts will follow the presentation. In order to participate in the live conference call, please call 416.406.0743 (participant code 9915029) in the Toronto area, or 1.800.952.5114 (participant code 9915029) throughout the rest of Canada and in the United States. Media are invited to join on a listen-only basis.

A teleconference replay will be available in English by calling 905.694.9451 (passcode 5531887) in the Toronto area, or 1.800.408.3053 (passcode 5531887) throughout the rest of Canada and in the United States until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 3, 2022.

The archived recording can be found on the LifeWorks website at https%3A%2F%2Flifeworks.com%2Fen%2Fpresentations-events.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.

