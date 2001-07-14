Bone Biologics to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

%3Cb%3EBone+Biologics+Corporation%3C%2Fb%3E (NASDAQ: BBLG), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets, today announced that Jeffrey Frelick, the Company’s president and chief executive officer, has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28 - 30, 2022. A pre-recorded presentation will be available for 72 hours beginning Monday, March 28th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may access a webcast of the presentation on the investor relations section of the Company’s website and at this link.

The conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up here to become an M-Vest member.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics was founded to pursue regenerative medicine for bone. The Company is undertaking groundbreaking work with select strategic partners, building on unprecedented research on the Nell-1 protein that has produced a significant number of studies and publications in peer reviewed scientific literature. Bone Biologics is currently focusing its development efforts for its bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion and has rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications. For more information, please visit www.bonebiologics.com.

