FOX News Digital Finishes February as Number One in Multiplatform Views and Multiplatform Minutes

FOX News Digital finished February as the top-performing news brand in the competitive set in both multiplatform views and multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore. The digital network delivered 2.9 billion multiplatform minutes and over 1.4 billion multiplatform views, while posting increases in multiplatform unique visitors and multiplatform minutes versus the prior month.* February also marked the 12th straight month that FOX News outpaced every news organization in the competitive set in multiplatform minutes. Additionally, FOX News’ digital arm notched over 88 million multiplatform unique visitors for the month. In February 2022, the FOX News Mobile App reached nearly 6.5 million unique visitors.**

FOX News was also the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set, with over 45 million total social interactions, marking the 90th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top. February also marked the highest month since October 2018 for FOX News’ Twitter interactions. FOX News drove 21 million interactions on Facebook, over 3 million on Twitter (+193% versus the prior year), and over 21 million Instagram interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brand in video views, with over 392 million, the highest month in history in views (+101% versus the prior year).

FOXBusiness.com earned 220 million multiplatform minutes in February as well as over 135 million multiplatform views and surpassed 28 million multiplatform unique visitors, posting a 5% increase in uniques versus the prior year. FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most-viewed among the business news competitive set for the month, notching 56 million views in February. In fact, February marked FOX Business’ highest month ever for the business network’s YouTube video views.***

FEBRUARY 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,476,000,000 (down 5 percent vs. Feb 2021)

CNN.com – 1,415,000,000 (down 26 percent vs. Feb 2021)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,904,000,000 (down 15 percent vs. Feb 2021)

CNN.com – 2,283,000,000 (down 39 percent vs. Feb 2021)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 88,972,000 (flat vs. Feb 2021)

CNN.com – 155,521,000 (up 7 percent vs. Feb 2021)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, Feb. 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, Feb. 2022, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], Feb. 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, Feb. 2022, U.S.

