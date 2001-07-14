Domo Releases Key Platform Enhancements that Help Put Data to Work for Everyone

Today at Domopalooza, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced several key enhancements to its cloud-based platform that make it easier than ever to put data to work for everyone, with the speed, scale and user experience (UX) needed to tackle any business challenge through data+apps. Included in these platform enhancements are new functionality in Domo Multi-cloud, a new Governance Toolkit and updates to Universal Data Modeling, making it easier to understand, engage and leverage data across any organization.

The proliferation of data continues to grow exponentially, as organizations generate an incredible amount of indeterminate data, making it overwhelmingly hard to develop data systems and processes that help organizations understand and leverage this data. According to Domo’s recent “Closing+the+Data+Decision+Gap” report, over 92% of respondents believe the amount of data produced by their organizations will grow over time. And over 90% of respondents believe the number of data relationships – or number of ways data can be paired with other data – within the data used by their companies would grow over time.

Today’s new features highlight how the Domo platform gives organizations and its leaders tools to make massive volumes of data accessible and analyzable, and the ability to transform that data with an architecture that scales to trillions of records and thousands of users. These include:

Updates to Domo Multi-cloud: Announced at Domopalooza 2021, Domo+Multi-cloud enables native, seamless integration with other cloud data warehouses for more flexibility with storage, caching, querying, data transformations and analytics. New functionality introduced today include side-by-side clouds and cross-cloud ETL, where apps can use data from another cloud warehouse alongside data from their Domo warehouse, in a single, seamless and interactive experience, without moving or copying the data, and without a tradeoff in performance. Additionally, users can default to their preferred storage cloud, having the choice to move data seamlessly, dive into dataset details, and pick a target cloud when transitioning between clouds.

An Enterprise Tool Kit: This new packaged collection of features helps users maintain and manage control of their data and analytics efforts while operating at enterprise scale. This feature set – a new Governance Toolkit, Sandbox, and Brand Kit – offers enhanced management, automation and simplification of analytics at scale.

With the new Governance Toolkit , users can scale and automate management tasks across tens of thousands of data assets, all within a user-friendly UI.

, users can scale and automate management tasks across tens of thousands of data assets, all within a user-friendly UI. Users can then implement processes akin to the software development lifecycle with Sandbox , developing content or data pipelines in a demo environment before promoting to production, helping maintain a consistent experience for end users and maintaining strong governance.

, developing content or data pipelines in a demo environment before promoting to production, helping maintain a consistent experience for end users and maintaining strong governance. Finally, Brand Kit enables users to maintain a consistent look and feel across their entire data ecosystem, both internally and externally.

New Universal Data Modeling: Domo’s Universal Data Modeling enables users to explore the relationships between datasets that are part of a business process, and to create Data Models that can be organized, mapped and explored in Analyzer. Data modeling provides additional flexibility and scalability for exploring datasets and building data apps, and provides users with a single, unified catalog that accurately reflects their organization and reduces redundancy in data preparation, unlocking more time for strategic efforts.

“Domo was built for this increasingly data rich world. Today’s product announcements underscore our commitment to building and enhancing the Domo platform with features and functionality that make Domo more powerful yet easy-to-use for all users,” said Catherine Wong, chief operating officer and EVP of Engineering at Domo. “These features focus on enhancing the speed and scale of Domo, and unlocking data experiences and insights that puts data to work for everyone and drive digital transformation deeper into organizations.”

Domo’s platform enhancements further support the evolution of modern data experiences to include Data Apps. Data Apps combine data, analytics and workflows into engaging experiences that are integrated, easy to use and designed to power business outcomes for those who have been traditionally underserved by BI and analytics as well as traditional enterprise software.

“Leading companies demand flexibility and innovation-driving agility when it comes to leveraging their data and existing cloud investments,” said Doug Henschen, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “With the multi-cloud, governance and data modeling capabilities announced this week, Domo is clearly addressing the need for customer choice, control and solid governance as organizations seek to do more with their data.”

To learn more about these platform enhancements, visit here.

