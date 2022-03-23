YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) Branded Debit Cards Now Available, To Generate Revenue In The Hands Of Consumers

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Pennexx (OTC PINK:PNNX), YSO is now issuing debit cards to consumers so that when a consumer utilizes YSO offers then can be rewarded directly to a debit card that they can use anywhere debit MasterCard is accepted. Users and merchants can obtain their branded debit card electronically and can order a virtual and/or a physical cards.

This groundbreaking addition to YSO can generate revenues for Pennexx on every transaction. Customers can shop and utilize the card like any other debit card, and it can be used to easily upload cash rebates or universal rewards to the branded debit card. Consumers can go to https://cards.yoursocialoffers.com to get their card.

This debit card, along with YSO's patent-pending technology in the gift cards, couponing, and the loyalty rewards industry, will allow YSO to identify users' buying practices. When coupons are redeemed or when integrated into the merchant's point of sales register this information can be stored. This is a significant and step towards YSO's Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to help merchants target and market to customers efficiently and economically.

YSO will allow merchants to collect revenues from their sales and other income generated from YSO directly on their cards. Influencers and charities can instantly and effortlessly receive funds whilst reaching their followers.

"These additional services made available to our merchants and users will provide an incredible amount of flexibility and provide them with unprecedented benefits. The addition of this payment platform into YSO will help bring more value for our shareholders," said Joseph Candito, President of Pennexx.

The credit card industry has a significant effect on everyday life. 61% of American consumers have at least one credit card, and the average person has four. https://www.fool.com/the-ascent/research/credit-card-debt-statistics/#:~:text=Total%20credit%20card%20balances%20in,the%20average%20person%20has%20four

In 2019 the Diary of Consumer Payment Choice, the Federal Reserve asked 3,016 consumers which payment forms they preferred to use. Debit cards were the most popular.

https://www.frbsf.org/cash/publications/fed-notes/2020/july/2020-findings-from-the-diary-of-consumer-payment-choice/

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, pictured above said, "Our YSO Debit card now gives us a direct path to put money in the hands of consumers when they utilize social media coupons. As far as I know we are the first company offering this type of direct reward linked to a debit card with social media. We envision this new technology to create a huge number of opportunities for marketing and are excited to bring these ideas to life!"

Pennexx is a company that Makes Social Media Simple by acting as the social media guide for non-tech savvy merchants. It enables them to acquire new customers and generate increased revenues, utilizing the Company's proprietary technologies to unleash the power of "word-of-mouth" advertising. Social Media for their client's business today announced that via its wholly-owned subsidiary YourSocialOffers.com, will offer its users and merchants the option to obtain their own branded MasterCard® debit card.

The cards generate transactional fee revenue and the cards can be used for purchases on websites and branded apps and also on third party sites.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift™, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

