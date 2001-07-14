JFrog DevOps Platform Accelerates Game Development & Delivery via the Cloud with AWS

JFrog+Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog+DevOps+Platform, today announced its support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN). JFrog's DevOps platform will provide game creators with real-time insight into development pipelines, improved collaboration, and comprehensive tools to help accelerate the delivery of unique gaming products and experiences.

A true disruptor, the global cloud gaming market is quickly on the rise, with industry analysts forecasting it to reach $14B by 20221. Already used by five of the top ten gaming companies in the world, JFrog helps developers create, distribute, and update cutting-edge gaming features and content faster, delighting customers while maintaining security.

“We rely on JFrog Artifactory to provide a quick and easy way for each team to access their build tools, while the AWS cloud enables cross-team collaboration so we can create the best video games on the market,” said Guillaume Urbejtel, IT Operations Manager at Ubisoft.

Gamers demand a steady cadence of new features and capabilities that create more immersive play experiences. AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for Games customers. The initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to select the right tools and partners to build, run, and grow their games.

With JFrog Platform running on AWS, game development teams can take advantage of several benefits to help continuously deliver software updates, including:

Improved productivity. JFrog+Artifactory provides game developers with a central repository of software binaries supporting more than 30 different package technologies. This provides both simplicity and a single source of truth to manage their game development workflows.

JFrog+Artifactory provides game developers with a central repository of software binaries supporting more than 30 different package technologies. This provides both simplicity and a single source of truth to manage their game development workflows. Elevated security. JFrog+Xray helps prevent security breaches by scanning new gaming software releases and updates for known vulnerabilities and license compliance issues. If vulnerabilities or malicious code are discovered, JFrog provides applicability and contextual analysis for each so developers can prioritize steps for remediation.

JFrog+Xray helps prevent security breaches by scanning new gaming software releases and updates for known vulnerabilities and license compliance issues. If vulnerabilities or malicious code are discovered, JFrog provides applicability and contextual analysis for each so developers can prioritize steps for remediation. Increased speed and agility. JFrog+Distribution enables game developers to speed up releases and updates with integrated network optimization technologies such as advanced replication, low-latency edge, and secure distribution networks. This helps ensure high availability and improves network utilization and resiliency at scale.

“The gaming world is fast-paced, with millions of end-points varying in nature. Thus, game developers want and need the ability to easily deploy to cloud, on-premises, or hybrid infrastructures both quickly and securely with one single source of record for all software packages,” said Shlomi Ziv, Regional Vice President of North America sales at JFrog. “Our platform provides this deployment flexibility while supporting specialized environments, so developers can efficiently manage their mission-critical apps and move faster in the cloud, ultimately allowing players to get their game on.”

Together, JFrog and AWS provide game developers with a scalable, secure, central repository of artifacts and packages, which smooths the process for frequent and continuous software releases. The pairing also helps improve collaboration amongst geographically distributed teams, increases insight, and shaves days off the time needed per project.

“JFrog is a trusted solution for our game development customers today, especially as updates to today’s streaming game content grows increasingly complex," said Lucien Parsons, Global Partner Lead at AWS Game Tech. "The work between JFrog and AWS for Games further enhances the portfolio of solutions that games developers can use to create fun and successful games."

For additional information on JFrog’s new support for game development in the cloud visit https%3A%2F%2Fjfrog.com%2Fgaming%2F.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure, fearless flow of binaries from developers to the edge. The JFrog DevOps Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain throughout the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute, and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-hosted and software-as-a-service (SaaS) services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at https%3A%2Fjfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: %40JFrog.

1 Intricately 2022 Cloud Gaming Report, November 2021, https%3A%2F%2Fblog.intricately.com%2Fintroducing-intricatelys-2022-cloud-gaming-report

