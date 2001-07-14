Datto MSP Technology Day Addresses Security for SaaS Applications

Datto+Holding+Corp (“Datto”), ( NYSE:MSP, Financial), the leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today features its MSP+Technology+Day entitled “Elevate your SaaS Security: Defend, Backup, Recover.” The virtual event offers two sessions for global audiences, 9 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET, and addresses ways MSPs can proactively defend against cyberattacks, limit downtime and prevent critical data loss for their clients.

Successful cyberattacks are responsible for more than 60% of closures of small and medium businesses (SMBs), according to a recent Vistage report¹. With attacks becoming a constant, MSPs and their SMB clients need access to solutions that alert them to the latest threats and position them to proactively fend off attackers. MSP Tech Day attendees can get a first-hand look at recently launched+Datto+SaaS+Defense demonstrating how it functions in unison with Datto+SaaS+Protection as the first and last lines of defense for SaaS applications to provide multi-layered protection. MSPs can hear from Datto’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Weller, along with the Information Security Team, product specialists and a panel of their MSP peers, on how MSPs can protect themselves with advanced threat protection for Microsoft 365. Participants can receive expert advice on how to leverage Datto solutions to grow their business, plus get a sneak peek at exciting updates for key Datto offerings that will continue to shape the future of cybersecurity in the MSP channel.

“The MSP community faces immense pressure on many fronts. With a 300% increase in cybercrimes reported daily since the pandemic, we must evolve along with threat actors that seek to seize organizations’ most valuable asset– data,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. “For this reason, Datto will continue to use MSP Technology Day and other forums to share the latest threat intelligence and findings that our community requires to implement MSP-centric security solutions that prepare them to better identify, protect, detect, respond and recover from cyber events.”

During his address, Weller energized MSPs with the news of an in-person DattoCon this year, the largest open-ecosystem MSP-centric event, to take place September 11-13, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Sessions Include:

Rethinking the Cybersecurity Approach: The Datto Information Security team reveals new threat intelligence findings, discusses emerging cybersecurity trends and provides actionable insights about the changing threat landscape, giving MSPs new ways to think about cybersecurity.

The Datto Information Security team reveals new threat intelligence findings, discusses emerging cybersecurity trends and provides actionable insights about the changing threat landscape, giving MSPs new ways to think about cybersecurity. Defend, Backup, Recover: MSPs learn how to protect against permanent cloud data loss with a multi-layered security solution, detect unknown cyber threats at first encounter and recover quickly from user error, ransomware, and other cloud data loss.

MSPs learn how to protect against permanent cloud data loss with a multi-layered security solution, detect unknown cyber threats at first encounter and recover quickly from user error, ransomware, and other cloud data loss. How to Position SaaS Security in Sales & Marketing Efforts: MSPs learn how to develop strategy, positioning and value proposition when discussing the needs for protecting their clients’ Microsoft365 data from unplanned outages or data loss.

MSPs learn how to develop strategy, positioning and value proposition when discussing the needs for protecting their clients’ Microsoft365 data from unplanned outages or data loss. Technology in Action: Meet the Datto Engineers that build our technology, and talk to experts at over 100 MSP vendors to see the latest demos.

Recordings of the sessions will be made available after the event. To attend the event visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.datto.com%2Fevents%2Fmsp-technology-day-saas-security%2F

