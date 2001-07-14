Raven Opens Advanced Engineering Center in Arizona, Expands Innovation Campus in S.D.

Raven+Industries today announced that it is expanding its facilities to accelerate the advancement of its industry-leading ag technology and to support the organization’s rapid growth as it develops cutting-edge customer solutions.

As part of this expansion, Raven has opened a new engineering+center+in+Scottsdale%2C+Ariz. The Phoenix metro area is a top hub nationwide for high-performance companies and individuals. This office location provides Raven with strong connections to Arizona State University, one of the nation’s largest and most innovative universities, as the company continues to recruit top engineering talent. With a focus on product development, data science and artificial intelligence, Raven team members will also have access to a nearby test farm, where they are able to do same-day testing. This model enables faster and more efficient agriculture technology iteration with user experience at the forefront — proven by the success of the Raven Innovation Campus in South Dakota.

In addition to the new Scottsdale location, Raven is also planning a significant investment in the expansion of its Innovation Campus, located minutes away from the+company%26rsquo%3Bs+headquarters+in+Sioux+Falls%2C+S.D. The revamped facilities will supply more space and resources for real-time engineering testing, research and development for AI, autonomy, machine learning and core technologies.

“Our integration with Raven is rapidly accelerating technology delivery to customers,” said Parag Garg, Chief Digital Officer, CNH Industrial. “It allows our Engineering teams to efficiently go from ‘code to cab’ to develop and deploy new technologies. These sites, combined with our existing activities, will reinforce our commitment to have engineers work closely with our customers.”

Setting the foundation to accelerate Raven’s leading pace of development, the investments in Arizona and South Dakota will bolster the company’s engineering talent base, further Raven technology integration and advancements to Case IH and New Holland platforms, and support the demand for innovative aftermarket solutions.

“These expansions are a direct reflection of our commitment to autonomous development,” noted John Preheim, Raven Vice President of Engineering. “We are dedicated to delivering autonomous solutions that help growers optimize their operations, and these centers of excellence will provide the space and resources to support this vision.”

Raven continues to enhance its existing suite of award-winning solutions, most recently with the+debut+of+OMNiPOWER%26trade%3B+3200, the next evolution of its autonomous power platform. OMNiPOWER™ 3200 lets the farmer remotely operate the unit from a tablet or in autonomous mode, no driver necessary. As a 2022+ASABE+AE50+Award+Winner, OMNiDRIVE™ has also been recognized by agricultural and biological engineering leaders as a top innovative product.

As Raven drives the market forward on the path to autonomy with established, award-winning driverless platforms, the company views autonomy as a core part of its purpose: helping farmers help the world. Learn more about Raven’s autonomous advancements at https%3A%2F%2Fravenprecision.com%2Fautonomy.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. For decades, the company has been committed to maximizing operational efficiencies through its innovative agriculture technology. Today, its groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in farming. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, logistics technology, and autonomous solutions — Raven provides precision agriculture products designed for ag retailers and growers to remain competitive and profitable into the future. Raven is a subsidiary of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), a world-class equipment and services company specializing in Agriculture and Construction. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fravenind.com.

