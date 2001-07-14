Chase and IHG® Hotels & Resorts Launch New Business Mastercard and Enhanced Benefits Across the Chase IHG® Rewards Consumer Mastercard Portfolio

Today, Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., and IHG® Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of the new IHG%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Rewards+Premier+Business+Mastercard%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, with Mastercard as the exclusive payments network, designed to help small business owners turn everyday expenses into meaningful travel rewards. In tandem with this news, Chase and IHG also activated new and enhanced benefits across the IHG® Rewards Traveler and Premier Consumer Mastercard® products.

All three cards feature benefits allowing cardmembers to earn points faster than ever before, as well as simplified pathways to IHG Rewards’ new Elite tiers and optimized ways to use points. This includes the new industry-leading ability for Premier and Premier Business cardmembers to add unlimited points to Anniversary Free Night certificates, increasing the flexibility of where the Anniversary Free Night certificates can be used across IHG Hotels & Resorts’ growing global portfolio of 17 brands and 6,000 destinations. These updates to the card portfolio align with IHG® Hotels & Resorts’ new vision for the IHG Rewards loyalty program, beginning with new tiers launching in April 2022.

“With the addition of the new IHG® Premier Business Mastercard and updates to the Premier and Traveler cards, we’re excited about what our strong cards offer those who love traveling,” said Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards. “The cards complement IHG’s reimagined loyalty program, providing an accelerated way to earn points and benefits that will help create more memorable travel experiences for our cardmembers.”

“We set out to offer our members reimagined benefits to meet their needs for today’s environment and are really proud of what we have delivered with our new consumer and business cards,” said Heather Balsley, Senior Vice President of Global Loyalty and Partnerships, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “By offering the fastest way to earn rewards, including new benefits like 5X points on purchases at gas stations, up to $50 United® TravelBank Cash each calendar year, we’re helping turn everyday expenses for consumers and small business alike into meaningful travel rewards that can be applied at our more than 6,000 destinations across the world, including leading global brands such as InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants and Holiday Inn Express®.”

“Mastercard is thrilled to continue the partnership with Chase and IHG Hotels & Resorts, to support the product travelers choose for rewards that help fuel their passions, and now the product small business owners can rely on for benefits that are meaningful to them as well,” said John Levitsky, Executive Vice President, Mastercard. “People are looking for card benefits that match their lifestyle and through our Chase and IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio, we’re creating propositions that they find truly rewarding and that are accessible simply by going about their every day or operating their business.”

On the IHG® Rewards Traveler Mastercard (no fee), updates and enhanced benefits include:

Rewards Club Traveler Mastercard is now the IHG Rewards Traveler Mastercard Increased ways to earn points through purchases on the card: 3X points (from 1X) on utilities, internet, cable, phone, and select streaming services 3X points (from 2X) on dining and at gas stations 2X points (from 1X) per $1 spent on all other purchases Up to 17X points on stays at IHG ® Hotels & Resorts*

Automatic IHG ® Rewards Silver Elite status*

Rewards Silver Elite status* A simplified way to reach the next IHG ® Rewards Elite status level – Cardmembers can now earn IHG ® Rewards Gold Elite status after spending $20,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year

Rewards Elite status level – Cardmembers can now earn IHG Rewards Gold Elite status after spending $20,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year Cardmembers now earn 10,000 bonus points after spending $10,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

World+Mastercard benefits, including Access to Mastercard Priceless ® Experiences Exclusive offers from popular brands for services like ride-sharing, food delivery and online shopping



On the IHG® Rewards Premier Mastercard ($99 fee), updates and enhanced benefits include:

Rewards Club Premier Mastercard is now the IHG Rewards Premier Mastercard Increased ways to earn points through purchases on the card: 5X points (from 1X) on travel 5X points (from 2X) on dining and at gas stations 3X points (from 1X) per $1 spent on all other purchases Up to 26X points on stays at IHG ® Hotels & Resorts*

Added flexibility to Anniversary Free Night certificates – Cardmembers earn an Anniversary Free Night certificate on their account anniversary date each year. The Anniversary Free Night certificate is redeemable at IHG ® Hotels & Resorts with a current point redemption level of 40,000 points or less, and now this industry-leading offer allows cardmembers the ability to add unlimited points from their IHG ® Rewards account to redeem the Anniversary Free Night at hotels above the 40,000 point level.

Hotels & Resorts with a current point redemption level of 40,000 points or less, and now this industry-leading offer allows cardmembers the ability to add unlimited points from their IHG Rewards account to redeem the Anniversary Free Night at hotels above the 40,000 point level. A simplified way to reach the next IHG ® Rewards Elite status level: Cardmembers continue to receive automatic Platinum Elite status, which will feature a 60% bonus (formerly 50%) earn on qualifying stays with IHG Hotels & Resorts* Cardmembers can now also earn IHG ® Rewards Diamond Elite status after spending $40,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year with their card

Rewards Elite status level: Cardmembers can now earn both 10,000 bonus points and a $100 statement credit after spending $20,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

Up to $50 United ® TravelBank Cash each calendar year – Cardmembers can use TravelBank Cash on United Airlines purchases. Customers have to register their IHG ® Rewards Premier card with their United MileagePlus ® account.

TravelBank Cash each calendar year – Cardmembers can use TravelBank Cash on United Airlines purchases. Customers have to register their IHG Rewards Premier card with their United MileagePlus account. Annual fee will increase to $99 (from $89) in 2023 for existing cardmembers.

World+Elite+Mastercard benefits, including Complimentary 24/7 concierge service Access to Mastercard Priceless ® Experiences Exclusive offers from popular brands for services like ride-sharing, food delivery and online shopping



In addition to these new and enhanced benefits now available on the IHG® Rewards Traveler Mastercard and the IHG® Rewards Premier Consumer Mastercard, cardmembers also enjoy existing benefits, such as the ability to earn the fourth reward night free after redeeming points for any consecutive four-night IHG® hotel stay, 20% off IHG Rewards points purchases, and more.

To celebrate these exciting updates, new Chase IHG consumer cardmembers have the opportunity to earn:

120,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on qualifying purchases on the Chase IHG Traveler Mastercard in the first three months of account opening

140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases on the Chase IHG Premier Mastercard in the first three months of account opening

To learn more about the new benefits or apply for a card, visit www.chase.com%2FIHG.

Launching today is also the new IHG® Rewards Premier Business Mastercard, the first new business card to market from Chase and IHG in over a decade, featuring both the enhanced benefits of the Premier consumer card and the ability to earn more points on business-related expenses.

The IHG® Rewards Premier Business Mastercard offers cardmembers:

Opportunities to earn points on both business-related and everyday categories: 5X points on travel and at gas stations, restaurants and dining, social media and search engine advertising and at office supply stores 3X points per $1 spent on all other purchases Up to 26X points when staying with IHG ® Hotels & Resorts*

Automatic IHG ® Rewards Platinum Elite status, which will feature a 60% bonus earn on qualifying stays with IHG Hotels & Resorts* Cardmembers can earn IHG ® Rewards Diamond Elite status after spending $40,000 on qualifying purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

Rewards Platinum Elite status, which will feature a 60% bonus earn on qualifying stays with IHG Hotels & Resorts* Anniversary Free Night – Cardmembers earn an Anniversary Free Night certificate on their account anniversary date each year. The Anniversary Free Night certificate is redeemable at IHG ® Hotels & Resorts with a current point redemption level of 40,000 points or less, and now this industry-leading offer allows cardmembers the ability to add unlimited points from their IHG ® Rewards account to redeem the Anniversary Free Night at hotels above the 40,000 point level. After spending $60,000 on purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year, cardmembers earn an additional Free Night certificate with a current point redemption level of 40,000 points or less to use at IHG ® Hotels & Resorts.

Hotels & Resorts with a current point redemption level of 40,000 points or less, and now this industry-leading offer allows cardmembers the ability to add unlimited points from their IHG Rewards account to redeem the Anniversary Free Night at hotels above the 40,000 point level. Earn 10,000 bonus points and a $100 statement credit after spending $20,000 on qualifying purchases and making one additional purchase each calendar year.

Redeem 3 Nights, Get the 4 th Night Free – The fourth reward night is free when cardmembers redeem points for any stay of four or more nights at that same hotel during that same stay.

Night Free – The fourth reward night is free when cardmembers redeem points for any stay of four or more nights at that same hotel during that same stay. Global Entry or TSA PreCheck ® Fee Credit – The primary cardholder receives a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck ® Fee Credit of up to $100 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to the Card.

Fee Credit – The primary cardholder receives a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck Fee Credit of up to $100 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to the Card. Up to $50 United ® TravelBank Cash each calendar year – Cardmembers can use TravelBank Cash on United Airlines purchases. Customers have to register their IHG ® Rewards Premier Business card with their United MileagePlus ® account.

TravelBank Cash each calendar year – Cardmembers can use TravelBank Cash on United Airlines purchases. Customers have to register their IHG Rewards Premier Business card with their United MileagePlus account. World+Elite+Mastercard+for+Businessbenefits, including Complimentary 24/7 Business Assistant Access to Mastercard Priceless ® Experiences and Mastercard+Easy+Savings%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E Exclusive offers from popular brands for services like ride-sharing as well as marketing and cash flow management tools



For a limited time, new IHG® Rewards Premier Business Mastercard members have the opportunity to earn 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months from account opening.

The IHG® Rewards Premier Business Mastercard has an annual fee of $99. For more information about the welcome offer and the IHG® Rewards Premier Business Mastercard, please visit chase.com%2Fihgpremierbusinesscard.

*All Chase IHG Rewards cardmembers will begin enjoying the updated Elite status tiers with enhanced bonusing the week of April 11, 2022. For qualifying stays taking place between March 24 and the week of April 11, 2022, cardmembers will still receive the extra bonus points that come with the new status tiers. These extra points will post to their accounts by the end of May 2022.

For more information, please visit www.chase.com%2FIHG.

