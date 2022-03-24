KBR and ExxonMobil Catalyst Licensing to Collaborate on Next Generation Propane Dehydrogenation Technology

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) and ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC ("ExxonMobil") will collaborate to bring significant advancements to propane dehydrogenation (PDH) technology.

Under the collaboration, ExxonMobil's new proprietary catalyst technology will be combined with KBR's proprietary K-PRO℠ Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) technology to convert propane into propylene. Enabled by the superior performance of ExxonMobil's new catalyst, the combined technology solution could offer financial savings compared to PDH technologies currently available.

"The collaboration with ExxonMobil is exciting not only for new K-PRO customers but also for existing K-PRO licensees who could have the potential to increase capacity and reduce operating expenses by upgrading to the new catalyst," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "This joint technology offering, which is anticipated to feature substantially reduced energy consumption, adds to KBR's growing portfolio of sustainable solutions."

"KBR's K-PRO technology and our next generation catalyst are a great fit and our collaboration with KBR will significantly help to reduce time to commercialize our next generation catalyst for PDH," said James Ritchie, President of ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC.

This cooperation brings together over 50 years of both ExxonMobil's innovative leadership in the development of specialty catalysts and KBR's leadership in technology development, plant design and construction.

