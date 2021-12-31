Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Atlas Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

PR Newswire

LONDON, UK, March 24, 2022

LONDON, UK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) today announced that it has filed its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. These documents will also be available under the Investor Relations section of our website and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon written request to [email protected].

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

