Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

McRae Industries, Inc. Government Contract Awarded

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., March 25, 2022

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) McRae Footwear, a division of McRae Industries has been awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency of the United States Government, a maximum $16,717,706 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Navy steel toe combat boots. This is a one-year base contract with two one-year option periods.

favicon.png?sn=CL04379&sd=2022-03-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcrae-industries-inc-government-contract-awarded-301511021.html

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL04379&Transmission_Id=202203251508PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL04379&DateId=20220325
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles