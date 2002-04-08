Himax Launches Intelli-Sensing Module Enabling Context-Aware AI Vision Sensing on the Edge

TAINAN, Taiwan, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. ( HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced its ultralow power Intelli-Sensing Module featuring AI vision sensing in human detection, people counting, face detection and face recognition to enable a broad range of context-aware applications on the edge. Himax Intelli-Sensing Module will debut at the tinyML Summit 2022 on March 29 – 30, 2022.



Himax Intelli-Sensing Module incorporates the Company’s proprietary WE-I Plus AI processor and HM01B0 AoS (Always-On Sensor) camera in ultralow power feature. The module is highly integrated and compact in size, measured at just 12.5 mm x 17.0 mm x 2.45 mm (length x width x height) along with 22-pin FPC connector pinouts, which can be easily attached to a device board by standard 24-pin ZIF FPC connector or by standard assembly process for an immediate system integration. For vison sensing needs in context-aware applications, the Intelli-Sensing module offers numerous pre-trained machine learning models in human detection, people counting, face detection and face recognition. Select inferences can be programmed to the Intelli-Sensing module to accommodate the customer specific use cases. These AI inferences will be executed locally on the device at the edge and subsequently deliver AI-enabled personalized metadata in byte-level size to the cloud system while avoiding sending massive raw images, thereby improving privacy, latency, power consumption and ultimately cultivating user experience.

“Himax Intelli-Sensing module is a production ready solution that combines our ultralow power WE-I Plus AI processor, HM01B0 QVGA image sensor, and full-blown software stack with pre-trained machine learning models,” said Mark Chen, Vice President of Smart Sensing business at Himax. “Our Intelli-Sensing module will drastically reduce the significant entry barriers to new market entrants or system developers in deploying computer vision and machine learning AI capabilities to edge devices by eliminating the software, hardware and camera design and development efforts, as well as procurement and module manufacturing arrangements. Additional versatile AI vision software feature releases will continuously be made available to meet the emerging demand for the customer’s new AI use cases,” concluded Mr. Mark Chen.

Himax Intelli-Sensing module is primarily targeting human-machine interface (HMI), smart home, and smart retail applications. On March 29 – 30, Himax will participate in the tinyML Summit 2022 and showcase Intelli-Sensing module in related scenarios.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. ( HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power smart sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,100 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,032 patents granted and 462 patents pending approval worldwide as of February 28, 2022. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

