Garmin introduces D2 Mach 1, a premium aviator smartwatch with a vibrant AMOLED display

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the %3Cb%3ED2%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B+%3C%2Fsup%3EMach+1%3C%2Fb%3E GPS aviator smartwatch with classic pilot watch styling and a bright AMOLED touchscreen display that offers advanced tools for flying – plus health and fitness features – to help pilots and aviation enthusiasts accelerate their adventures. With a battery life of up to 11 days, pilots can rely on the D2 Mach 1 around the clock to keep tabs on the weather, receive automatic alerts for changing conditions1, help navigate with the moving map and horizontal situation indicator (HSI) and so much more. Coupled with a full suite of health monitoring and activity tracking features, the D2 Mach 1 offers unmatched utility both in and out of the cockpit.

“Whether you’re climbing into the cockpit for a fun weekend flight, practicing or shooting instrument approaches to minimums or flying professionally, the new D2 Mach 1 delivers the latest and most advanced aviation functionality and smartwatch capabilities right to your fingertips,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “With its new, sophisticated design, the D2 Mach 1 proves that professional gear can also be a great statement piece no matter your destination.”

Enhanced style and utility

Designed for everyday wear, the D2 Mach 1 combines a durable design and premium materials like sapphire and titanium with a vibrant, sunlight-readable 1.3" AMOLED display. Trusted button controls are matched with a responsive new touchscreen interface for dual utility, improving daily smartwatch interaction and access to selections and map features. The watch face includes a UTC pointer, which can also display and help pilots manage multiple time zones, including Zulu time, and a 24-hour clock around the bezel, along with seven customizable data fields. Leaving your hangar or FBO to head to the gym? Quickly change out the D2 Mach 1 watch straps – available with oxford leather or vented titanium options – with the included QuickFit™ black silicone band.

A dedicated flight system on your wrist

The D2 Mach 1 includes preflight, in-flight and postflight features and tools to assist pilots in navigation and enhance situational awareness, along with multi-band frequency and multi-GNSS support for better and more accurate GPS positioning. Direct-to navigation lets pilots navigate straight to an airport or waypoint in the preloaded worldwide aeronautical database directly from the watch, or choose the Nearest function to activate a direct course to a nearby airport. Pan across the moving map with a touch, and tap on waypoints for more information. Plus, see NEXRAD radar1 overlaid on the route. The instrument-like horizontal situation indicator (HSI) course needle makes it easy for pilots to see if the aircraft is left or right of the desired flight path, and the barometric altimeter can alert when a desired altitude is reached. Aviation alerts like time, distance, altitude and a fuel timer are also available on the D2 Mach 1 during flight.

Know what’s ahead with airport information like runway orientation and wind components1, runway lengths and airport frequencies—all preloaded and easily accessible from the watch. The D2 Mach 1 offers aviation weather reports, including METARs and TAFs that allow pilots to see winds, visibility and barometric pressure and more1 before takeoff. New graphical indications of MOS forecasts for specific airports2, including projections for temperature trends, wind, dewpoint, sky cover, precipitation probability and more, are also available. Customizable notifications can be set for new METAR and TAF reports, so pilots will stay in-the-know when things like destination airport conditions change or when crosswind components exceed a threshold. And in case of emergency, the D2 Mach 1 can show the best glide speed, estimated glide distance and glide time during an engine-related issue, along with a bearing pointer to the nearest airport and a list of alternate airports.

Flight logging is a breeze with the D2 Mach 1, which automatically starts tracking flights on takeoff, then automatically transfers the date, duration, total flight time and route to the user’s flyGarmin.com logbook1.Pilots can also seamlessly transfer flight plans from the Garmin+Pilot%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+app to the D2 Mach 1 and view the list of waypoints included in their route.

Advanced health, wellness and fitness features

With the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available from Garmin, the D2 Mach1 offers: wrist-based heart rate (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings3), advanced sleep monitoring with sleep score, breathwork activities, fitness age, respiration, Pulse Ox4, all-day stress tracking, hydration, and women’s health tracking. Body Battery™ energy monitoring shows users how “charged” their body is as well as the draining effects of stress and exercise. During a flying activity, pilots can quickly access the health stats menu to track their heart rate, Pulse Ox, respiration, Body Battery and more. Plus, a new Health Snapshot™ feature logs a two-minute window of key health stats and generates a report users can share with a health care provider—a great tool for capturing physiological data anytime you’re feeling off your baseline.

The D2 Mach 1 features 30+ built-in indoor and GPS sports apps with favorites that include walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, hiking, advanced strength training and more. It’s even preloaded with SkiView™ maps and more than 42,000 golf courses from around the world. Keep fitness feeling fresh with preloaded workouts on the watch, preset workouts available for download from the Garmin Connect™ app, or create customizable workouts by choosing from over 1,400 exercises.

All-day connection and convenience

Pilots can keep essentials on the wrist with built-in music (download up to 650 songs including playlists from Spotify®, Amazon Music, and Deezer5), Garmin+Pay%3Csup%3E%26trade%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+contactless+payments6, and smart notifications for calls, texts, calendar reminders, social media updates, breaking news stories and more.1 No service? No problem. Stay connected by pairing the D2 Mach 1 with a Garmin inReach%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E device to send preset messages to loved ones7, toggle tracking or to initiate an SOS to the Garmin IERCC, a 24/7 staffed professional emergency response coordination center.

Like all Garmin smartwatches, the D2 Mach 1 can be used with either Android or Apple® smartphones. With a battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 24 hours with the Fly activity (GPS + Pulse Ox), pilots can prepare for takeoff without worrying about their next charge.

Available now, the D2 Mach 1 is offered with a vented titanium bracelet or an oxford brown leather band for suggested retail prices of $1299.99 and $1199.99, respectively. Both styles include a trial subscription of the Garmin Pilot app. Learn more at garmin.com%2Faviation.

