ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 21-Mar-22 49,374 €611.63 €30,198,747.99 22-Mar-22 48,338 €624.75 €30,199,320.18 23-Mar-22 49,023 €616.02 €30,199,001.39 24-Mar-22 24,888 €608.32 €15,139,947.80 25-Mar-22 24,000 €621.39 €14,913,386.40

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

