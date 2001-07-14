Catalytic Data Science Joins Integrated DNA Technologies Align Program

Global genomics solutions provider Integrated+DNA+Technologies (IDT) welcomes Catalytic+Data+Science to its Align Program, bolstering IDT’s roster of preferred sequencing providers working collectively to advance genomics research. As an Align Program partner, Catalytic Data Science will help drive awareness of IDT’s rhAmpSeq%26trade%3B+CRISPR+Analysis+System to support the scientific community in quantifying the full array of on- and off-target genome editing events in their research. The system, which combines IDT’s leading Alt-R™ CRISPR genome editing reagents with innovative data analysis technology, was recognized with a 2021 Life Science Industry Award in the “Most Innovative New Product — Genomics” category by Bioinformatics Inc.

“As innovation and demand for more scientific breakthroughs continue to drive the genomics revolution, researchers are facing the tipping point for data analysis,” said Rajan Kapadia, IDT’s VP of Global Sales and Marketing. “Catalytic Data Science’s integrated knowledge management and informatics platform, coupled with IDT’s proprietary rhAmpSeq technology, can support researchers’ workflow needs and transform the way data is turned into knowledge. Adding Catalytic Data Science to IDT’s Align Program provides yet another solution to help the scientific community improve research outcomes and advance their important work.”

Catalytic Data Science is a groundbreaking discovery informatics platform designed to integrate large volumes of scientific resources, data, and analytic tools in a single, secure, and scalable environment. The platform, which earned a “20 Most Promising Data Analytics Solutions Provider — 2018” recognition from CIO Review, streamlines the research workflow by uniting all digital resources a life sciences company needs into one integrated, interoperable, and secure platform to fuel life sciences innovation and drug discovery.

Kuan-Fu Ding, PhD, Chief Scientific Officerat Catalytic Data Science, added, “Collaborating with like-minded life science companies is becoming increasingly important for accelerating CRISPR and NGS-based research projects. We couldn’t be prouder to provide our R&D workflow solutions as a complement to IDT’s rhAmpSeq technology to help expedite R&D milestones and enable more research and discovery.”

Launched in 2021, the IDT Align Program broadens access to services and solutions that help move genomics research projects forward. The program unites some of the most comprehensive genomic sequencing servicers in the world who are aligned in a shared mission of collaboration and have resolved to break down research barriers. Align Program members help to ensure accessibility of NGS tools and resources for researchers who need a sequencing provider tailored for their specific research. For a list of members and program benefits, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.idtdna.com%2Fpages%2Fproducts%2Fnext-generation-sequencing%2Fidt-align.

About IDT

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT), a company of Danaher Corporation ( NYSE:DHR, Financial), develops, manufactures, and markets nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry in the areas of academic and commercial research, agriculture, medical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development. IDT has developed proprietary technologies for genomics applications such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. Through its GMP services, IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases. IDT is widely recognized as the industry leader in custom nucleic acid manufacture, serving over 130,000 life sciences researchers. IDT was founded in 1987 and has its manufacturing headquarters in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.idtdna.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Catalytic Data Science

Catalytic Data Science built a groundbreaking discovery informatics platform designed to increase the predictability of life sciences research by scaling the computational workflows used by R&D teams to discover and develop new products. Comprised of a team of life scientists, data scientists, and software engineers, Catalytic Data Science delivers the digital tools, team networking, and knowledge management solutions required to reach scientific milestones faster. Increasing the speed of research cycles while decreasing cost enables life sciences companies to monetize their research faster to drive business forward. For more information, visit the company’s LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, or https%3A%2F%2Finsight.catalyticds.com.

Disclaimer: RUO - For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use. Purchaser is solely responsible for all decisions regarding the use of these products and any associated regulatory or legal obligations.

