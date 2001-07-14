Paycom Ranks as One of America's Most Trusted Companies in 2022

Paycom+Software%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3APAYC%29, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, has been recognized by Newsweek as one+of+the+nation%27s+most+trusted+companies in the inaugural 2022 list. The honor illustrates how Paycom's reputation, coupled with its innovative focus, continues to make a positive impact.

America's Most Trusted Companies list features organizations from 22 industries across the United States. Paycom ranked in the Software & Telecommunications category.

“Seeing Paycom listed as one of the most trusted companies in America is a testament to our hard work and client focus,” said Chad Richison, founder and CEO of Paycom. “Trust from our clients, investors and team members is a crucial element of our success. Awards such as this one show we are continuing to lead our industry in metrics that matter.”

Paycom's ranking came from a three-step analysis process. The analysis included market definition — all stock-listed companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue over $500 million were considered — as well an extensive survey element and company vetting.

This honor comes on the heels of Paycom’s recognition by Fast Company as one+of+the+world%26rsquo%3Bs+most+innovative+companies, Forbes’ top+100+on+the+list+of+500+midsized+employers, and one of the nation’s top+workplaces in Feb. 2022.

The companies were identified through an independent survey based on a sample of about 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they knew on "touchpoints of trust," which were customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. 110,000 company evaluations were submitted and considered from June 28 to Aug. 13, 2021.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

