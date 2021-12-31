Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Buys VAT Group AG, Daetwyler Holding AG, Comet Holding AG, Sells Swiss Life Holding AG, The Swatch Group AG, Sulzer AG

- New Purchases: VACN, DAE, COTN, SKAN,
- Added Positions: SQN, PGHN, ARYN, SIGN, MOVE,
- Reduced Positions: SLHN, UHRN, HELN, BKW, CFR, FORN,
- Sold Out: SUN, SRAIL, GALE, MEDX,
These are the top 5 holdings of SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC.
- Nestle SA (NESN) - 206,000 shares, 19.57% of the total portfolio.
- Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 49,901 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio.
- Novartis AG (NOVN) - 182,000 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio.
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR) - 49,660 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18%
- Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN) - 14,500 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio.
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. initiated holding in VAT Group AG. The purchase prices were between $358.2 and $484.2, with an estimated average price of $437.89. The stock is now traded at around $343.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Daetwyler Holding AG (DAE)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Daetwyler Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $330.5 and $405.5, with an estimated average price of $370.36. The stock is now traded at around $312.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Comet Holding AG (COTN)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Comet Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $310 and $378, with an estimated average price of $342.72. The stock is now traded at around $266.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SKAN Group AG (SKAN)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. initiated holding in SKAN Group AG. The purchase prices were between $87.5 and $90.1, with an estimated average price of $88.73. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aryzta AG (ARYN)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Aryzta AG by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $1.05 and $1.34, with an estimated average price of $1.16. The stock is now traded at around $0.964500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 806,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sulzer AG (SUN)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Sulzer AG. The sale prices were between $82.45 and $98, with an estimated average price of $90.1.Sold Out: Stadler Rail AG (SRAIL)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Stadler Rail AG. The sale prices were between $37.62 and $41.7, with an estimated average price of $40.15.Sold Out: Galenica Ltd. (GALE)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Galenica Ltd.. The sale prices were between $62.15 and $69, with an estimated average price of $66.41.Sold Out: Medmix AG (MEDX)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Medmix AG. The sale prices were between $41.24 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $44.15.Reduced: Swiss Life Holding AG (SLHN)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Swiss Life Holding AG by 34.18%. The sale prices were between $470.2 and $563, with an estimated average price of $517.4. The stock is now traded at around $589.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. still held 4,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: The Swatch Group AG (UHRN)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in The Swatch Group AG by 29.08%. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $57.05, with an estimated average price of $51.4. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. still held 40,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Helvetia Holding AG (HELN)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Helvetia Holding AG by 38.67%. The sale prices were between $100.9 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $105.73. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. still held 9,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BKW AG (BKW)
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in BKW AG by 24.58%. The sale prices were between $103 and $128.8, with an estimated average price of $119.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. still held 11,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.
