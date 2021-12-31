Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Buys VAT Group AG, Daetwyler Holding AG, Comet Holding AG, Sells Swiss Life Holding AG, The Swatch Group AG, Sulzer AG

New Purchases: VACN, DAE, COTN, SKAN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VAT Group AG, Daetwyler Holding AG, Comet Holding AG, SKAN Group AG, Aryzta AG, sells Swiss Life Holding AG, The Swatch Group AG, Sulzer AG, Helvetia Holding AG, Stadler Rail AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nestle SA (NESN) - 206,000 shares, 19.57% of the total portfolio. Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 49,901 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Novartis AG (NOVN) - 182,000 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR) - 49,660 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.18% Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN) - 14,500 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. initiated holding in VAT Group AG. The purchase prices were between $358.2 and $484.2, with an estimated average price of $437.89. The stock is now traded at around $343.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Daetwyler Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $330.5 and $405.5, with an estimated average price of $370.36. The stock is now traded at around $312.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Comet Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $310 and $378, with an estimated average price of $342.72. The stock is now traded at around $266.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. initiated holding in SKAN Group AG. The purchase prices were between $87.5 and $90.1, with an estimated average price of $88.73. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Aryzta AG by 41.29%. The purchase prices were between $1.05 and $1.34, with an estimated average price of $1.16. The stock is now traded at around $0.964500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 806,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Sulzer AG. The sale prices were between $82.45 and $98, with an estimated average price of $90.1.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Stadler Rail AG. The sale prices were between $37.62 and $41.7, with an estimated average price of $40.15.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Galenica Ltd.. The sale prices were between $62.15 and $69, with an estimated average price of $66.41.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Medmix AG. The sale prices were between $41.24 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $44.15.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Swiss Life Holding AG by 34.18%. The sale prices were between $470.2 and $563, with an estimated average price of $517.4. The stock is now traded at around $589.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. still held 4,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in The Swatch Group AG by 29.08%. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $57.05, with an estimated average price of $51.4. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. still held 40,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Helvetia Holding AG by 38.67%. The sale prices were between $100.9 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $105.73. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. still held 9,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in BKW AG by 24.58%. The sale prices were between $103 and $128.8, with an estimated average price of $119.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. still held 11,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.