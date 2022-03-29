ZEUUS Inc Applies with the SEC for 10-for-1 Forward Stock Split

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / ZEUUS Inc. (OTC PINK:ZUUS), ("ZEUUS" or the "Company"), a diversified data centric company, is announcing its plans to execute a forward share split on the basis of ten (10) new common shares for each one (1) old common share (the "Stock Split").

The company has already received shareholder approval prior to making an application with the SEC on Friday 25th March 2022. If approved by the SEC, all shareholders will be entitled to the Stock Split. The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected because of this forward split. The Forward Split is being conducted on a "push-out" basis and therefore ZEUUS's CUSIP number and trading symbol will remain the same. The primary reason for the Stock Split is to make ZEUUS's capital structure more attractive to a wider range of investors. We are currently finalizing the filing for FINRA and are required to file with FINRA 10 days prior to record date.

The company is currently raising capital via a Regulation A Offering. For details on the capital raising, please visit www.zeuus.com

About ZEUUS Inc.

ZEUUS has four key divisions that are designed to synergistically address these market opportunities. They are as follows:

ZEUUS Data Centers, will focus on delivering modern and modular state of the art Data Centers, safe, efficient, and cost effective.

ZEUUS Cyber Security, will focus on data protection both inside and outside the data centers of ZEUUS by providing end-to-end continuous cyber security.

ZEUUS Energy will focus on carbon neutral efficient electrical energy generation based on the power of Water, Wind and Sun. Innovative Immersive Cooling low PUE.

By combining the power of its four divisions, ZEUUS can deliver cost-effective sustainable solutions with ongoing growth.

The Company believes that it has strong economic prospects by the following dynamics of the data storage, cloud services, and connected industries, such as data / cyber security, block chain, and crypto mining.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.zeuus.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the proposed transaction, the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction, benefits of the proposed transaction, future financial and operating results and any other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects of ZEUUS, Inc. constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including factors and financial, operational and legal risks or uncertainties described in the Company's periodic and other reports filed with the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. ZEUUS Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document except as required by law.

CONTACT DETAILS:

For further information please contact:

Mr. Bassam Al Mutawa

ZEUUS Inc.

Email: [email protected]

