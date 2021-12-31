Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund Buys FedEx Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Marathon Oil Corp, Sells American International Group Inc, TotalEnergies SE, TE Connectivity

- New Purchases: FDX, MRO, SAF,
- Added Positions: ERIC, CVE, EEFT, BPOP, UCG, HEN, BAB, AC, DISCK, NOV, MDT, GE, C, CSGN,
- Reduced Positions: AIG, MSFT, UHAL, WFC, ANTM, FFIV, GS, GRUMAB, INGA, HPE, CNHI,
- Sold Out: FP, TEL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund
- F5 Inc (FFIV) - 6,300 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.27%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 15,834 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 25,969 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.75%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 3,115 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 22,004 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $238.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Safran SA (SAF)
Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund initiated holding in Safran SA. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $123, with an estimated average price of $110.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 129.98%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 54,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)
Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 86.28%. The purchase prices were between $13.12 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 51,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $128.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund added to a holding in Popular Inc by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $85.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UniCredit SpA (UCG)
Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund added to a holding in UniCredit SpA by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN)
Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund added to a holding in Henkel AG & Co KGaA by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.55 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $70.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: TotalEnergies SE (FP)
Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $43.54.Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93.
