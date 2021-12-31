Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund Buys FedEx Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Marathon Oil Corp, Sells American International Group Inc, TotalEnergies SE, TE Connectivity

New Purchases: FDX, MRO, SAF,

FDX, MRO, SAF, Added Positions: ERIC, CVE, EEFT, BPOP, UCG, HEN, BAB, AC, DISCK, NOV, MDT, GE, C, CSGN,

ERIC, CVE, EEFT, BPOP, UCG, HEN, BAB, AC, DISCK, NOV, MDT, GE, C, CSGN, Reduced Positions: AIG, MSFT, UHAL, WFC, ANTM, FFIV, GS, GRUMAB, INGA, HPE, CNHI,

AIG, MSFT, UHAL, WFC, ANTM, FFIV, GS, GRUMAB, INGA, HPE, CNHI, Sold Out: FP, TEL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Marathon Oil Corp, Cenovus Energy Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, sells American International Group Inc, TotalEnergies SE, TE Connectivity, Microsoft Corp, Amerco Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund. As of 2021Q4, Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund owns 53 stocks with a total value of $37 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

F5 Inc (FFIV) - 6,300 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.27% General Electric Co (GE) - 15,834 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 25,969 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.75% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 3,115 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83% Citigroup Inc (C) - 22,004 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%

Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $238.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund initiated holding in Safran SA. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $123, with an estimated average price of $110.06. The stock is now traded at around $103.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 129.98%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 54,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 86.28%. The purchase prices were between $13.12 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 51,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $128.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund added to a holding in Popular Inc by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $85.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund added to a holding in UniCredit SpA by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund added to a holding in Henkel AG & Co KGaA by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.55 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $70.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $43.54.

Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value Fund sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93.