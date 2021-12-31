Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund Buys Rothschild SCA, Oracle Corp, Medtronic PLC, Sells Amerco Inc, Anthem Inc, F5 Inc

New Purchases: ORCL, MDT, SLM, ERIC, BRY, KOS, XPRO, TLS, RBL,

ORCL, MDT, SLM, ERIC, BRY, KOS, XPRO, TLS, RBL, Added Positions: ROTH, BAB, C, GOOGL, GE, ARW, STGW, CVS, DISCK, MSFT, CS, EEFT,

ROTH, BAB, C, GOOGL, GE, ARW, STGW, CVS, DISCK, MSFT, CS, EEFT, Reduced Positions: FFIV, PM, AIG, STT, BPOP, WFC, ETRN, BRK/B, ODP, RRC, GM, GS, NWSA, RMG, HES, SHEL, SHEL, VOD, CNE, FLR, GBLI, FMCC,

FFIV, PM, AIG, STT, BPOP, WFC, ETRN, BRK/B, ODP, RRC, GM, GS, NWSA, RMG, HES, SHEL, SHEL, VOD, CNE, FLR, GBLI, FMCC, Sold Out: UHAL, ANTM, SU, AC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rothschild SCA, Oracle Corp, Medtronic PLC, SLM Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, sells Amerco Inc, Anthem Inc, F5 Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, American International Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund. As of 2021Q4, Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hotchkis+and+wiley+value+opportunities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

F5 Inc (FFIV) - 184,200 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.08% General Electric Co (GE) - 328,300 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,400 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,700 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 83,300 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06%

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 96,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 78,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 352,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 528,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Berry Corp (bry). The purchase prices were between $7.43 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 433,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 965,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Rothschild & Co SCA by 375.28%. The purchase prices were between $37 and $41.15, with an estimated average price of $39.28. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 296,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Babcock International Group PLC by 49.18%. The purchase prices were between $2.95 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $3.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,170,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 54.48%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 210,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $112.78 and $136.08, with an estimated average price of $122.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 141,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 35.82%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 89,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $651.33 and $759.25, with an estimated average price of $721.02.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.

Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Accor SA. The sale prices were between $25.6 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $29.45.