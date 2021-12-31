Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund Buys Rothschild SCA, Oracle Corp, Medtronic PLC, Sells Amerco Inc, Anthem Inc, F5 Inc

- New Purchases: ORCL, MDT, SLM, ERIC, BRY, KOS, XPRO, TLS, RBL,
- Added Positions: ROTH, BAB, C, GOOGL, GE, ARW, STGW, CVS, DISCK, MSFT, CS, EEFT,
- Reduced Positions: FFIV, PM, AIG, STT, BPOP, WFC, ETRN, BRK/B, ODP, RRC, GM, GS, NWSA, RMG, HES, SHEL, SHEL, VOD, CNE, FLR, GBLI, FMCC,
- Sold Out: UHAL, ANTM, SU, AC,
For the details of Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hotchkis+and+wiley+value+opportunities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund
- F5 Inc (FFIV) - 184,200 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.08%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 328,300 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.21%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,400 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,700 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B) - 83,300 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06%
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 96,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 78,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SLM Corp (SLM)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 352,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 528,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berry Corp (bry) (BRY)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Berry Corp (bry). The purchase prices were between $7.43 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 433,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 965,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rothschild & Co SCA (ROTH)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Rothschild & Co SCA by 375.28%. The purchase prices were between $37 and $41.15, with an estimated average price of $39.28. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 296,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Babcock International Group PLC by 49.18%. The purchase prices were between $2.95 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $3.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,170,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 54.48%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 210,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $112.78 and $136.08, with an estimated average price of $122.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 141,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 35.82%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 89,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amerco Inc (UHAL)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $651.33 and $759.25, with an estimated average price of $721.02.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.Sold Out: Accor SA (AC)
Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Accor SA. The sale prices were between $25.6 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $29.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund. Also check out:
1. Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hotchkis and Wiley Value Opportunities Fund keeps buying