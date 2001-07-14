Global Cloud Xchange Partners with Equinix Offering Increased Capacity and Route Diversity Throughout the Middle East

Global+Cloud+Xchange+%28GCX%29, a network service provider powering global connectivity for new media providers, telecom carriers and enterprises, announces expansion of the partnership with Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company™, to provide their customers enhanced route diversity and availability of their products and services in the Middle East region. With this announcement, GCX enhances access to its Middle East network through a new Point of Presence (PoP) in the Equinix data center in Muscat, Oman.

Global demand for submarine network bandwidth and services continues to grow, especially in growing markets in the Middle East and Asia among others. GCX owns and operates one of the world’s largest privately-owned submarine networks and supports increasing needs for global connectivity.

“We are pleased to announce our new point of presence in the Middle East, at the Muscat Data Center,” says Carl Grivner, CEO of GCX. “We have developed a unique capability to plan and deliver integrated, or mixed-asset, configurations that make sophisticated network and capacity planning in the Middle East easy, cost-effective, secure, and reliable for our customers.”

Equinix%26rsquo%3Bs+International+Business+Exchange™(IBX®) data center in Muscat is strategically located in the heart of the digital ecosystem connecting Asia, Africa and Europe. This data center creates a regional interconnection hub with ultra-low latencies between global business markets. The Muscat MC1 datacenter in Muscat is the first in Oman, and is a world-class, carrier-neutral hub where carriers, content providers and cloud providers colocate their critical IT infrastructure.

"Equinix is committed to providing our partners and customers with the ability to rapidly scale their infrastructure, reach and connectivity,” says Kamel Al-Tawil, Managing Director Middle East and North Africa, Equinix. “The Muscat MC1 IBX leverages Oman as a global communications hub for GCX customers with connectivity to more than 120 cities with redundant routes connecting Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America,” he added.

GCX maintains a team of seasoned experts in the region to help customers plan and deploy value-based strategies through both on-network and hybrid solutions. Bringing together expert capacity planning, and route diversity through the FALCON system, this expanded presence in Oman in the Middle East brings new opportunities in content delivery, gaming, cloud services, and enterprise transformation in the region.

For more information, visit www.globalcloudxchange.com.

About Global Cloud Xchange

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) offers network services that power digital transformation for enterprises, new media providers, and telecoms carriers. We cover all aspects of cloud-centric connectivity from managed SD-WAN and hybrid networks, to direct Cloud connections and 100 Gbps+ waves. With a pedigree going back 30+ years, GCX are experts in providing connectivity throughout Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America via the vast GCX subsea network (the world’s largest private submarine cable network), with extensions available into more than 200 countries worldwide. To learn more about GCX, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005553/en/