CRN® Honors Absolute Software with 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

Absolute+Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing zero trust solutions, today announced it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The+Channel+Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.

CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

Absolute has more than 1700 active partners in its global partner program, compromised of leading device manufacturers, resellers, and managed service providers (MSPs). Additionally, the company has recently expanded its partner ecosystem to include Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) with the launch+of+Absolute+Application+Persistence-as-a-Service+%28APaaS%29 in November 2021.

Following its acquisition+of+NetMotion+Software last year, Absolute has also extended its product portfolio to now include a comprehensive secure access platform comprised of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and enterprise VPN products. As part of ongoing enhancements to its partner program, the company is looking forward to extending these additional solutions – and selling opportunities – to its global partner community, including leading network operators in core geographical markets.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by CRN for the second consecutive year, which serves as continued validation that we are delivering the capabilities, services, and resources needed by our expansive global partner community,” said Mark Grace, EVP, Channel and Revenue Operations at Absolute. “With the massive shift to work-from-anywhere environments, our partners are equipped to meet real and urgent customer needs - enabling complete visibility and control of all devices, rich intelligence into the state of those devices, and the ability self-heal devices, applications, and network connections to ensure they continue to work effectively.”

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com%2FPPG. To learn more about Absolute’s global partner ecosystem, visit here.

About Absolute Software

Absolute+Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) accelerates customers’ shift to work-from-anywhere through the industry’s first self-healing Zero Trust platform, helping to ensure maximum security and uncompromised productivity. Absolute is the only solution embedded in more than half a billion devices, offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network access to help ensure their cyber resilience tailored for distributed workforces Trusted by nearly 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking and Endpoint Management in the Winter of 2022.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

