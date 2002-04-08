CDSG PLANS 2022 LITHIUM EXPLORATION PROGRAM NEAR MASSIVE TLC PROJECT

Las Vegas, NV., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Dongsheng International Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is currently reviewing and analyzing all geological data on its West End Lithium (“WEL”) project. The WEL project, next to the TLC Project being developed by American Lithium Corp. (LI.V), ( LIACF), appears to be underlain by the same rock sequences. CDSG is planning a program of geological mapping, sampling, geochemical analysis, and drilling.



The West End Lithium Project is located next to the same lithium mineralization hosted within the Miocene claystones of the Tonopah Lithium Claims (“TLC”) property held by American Lithium Corp.

The TLC Project is a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 5.37 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (“LCE”) in the Measured and Indicated category, which compares very favorably to the multi-billion dollar Thacker Pass Lithium project owned by Lithium Americas (: LAC). Nevada’s Thacker Pass sedimentary hosted deposit holds 3.13 million tonnes of Proven and Probable Reserves of LCE.





Figure 1: Project Overview

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG) is an emerging company based in Nevada. The company's principal activity is acquiring and developing opportunities in the natural resource sector and complimentary technologies.

Contact:

Harp Sangha-Chairman

1-702-595-2247



www.cdsgholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.