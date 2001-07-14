Nextdoor Named as One of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

Today, for the second year in a row, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) was included on TIME’s annual TIME100+Most+Influential+Companies list of 2022 — an extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people. The list features 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. The acknowledgement in the leaders category follows Nextdoor’s inclusion in the disruptor category of TIME’s inaugural list of most influential companies in 2021.

The TIME100 list highlights Nextdoor’s Kindness Reminder and Anti-Racism Notification: features that utilize technology to automatically detect offensive or racist language and encourage the author to be more thoughtful and edit their comment before it is published. Developed in partnership with leading experts, including Stanford University Social Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Eberhardt, the innovative features add moments of friction within the platform, which help slow down conversations, mitigate implicit bias, and ultimately cultivate a kinder world both online and offline.

“We are honored to once again be recognized alongside the world’s most influential companies,” said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. “Nextdoor connects neighbors with each other and everything nearby to ensure everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Our purpose, centered around cultivating a kinder world, is a bold declaration that we strive towards every day. By pioneering the most innovative product solutions that bridge technology and social science, neighbors are able to use our platform for good, helping us to ensure that all neighbors feel welcome.”

In Nextdoor%26rsquo%3Bs+2021+Transparency+Report, the company shared that neighbors who encountered the Kindness Reminder or Anti-Racism Notification edited or withheld their post or comment on average more than a third of the time. Nextdoor continues to work with academics and experts to develop ways to foster more constructive, respectful interactions between neighbors.

To assemble the list of the world’s most influential companies, TIME solicited nominations from every sector — ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology — from our editors and correspondents around the world, as well as from industry experts. Then, TIME editors evaluated each one on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, and success.

Read more about Nextdoor’s TIME100 inclusion here: https%3A%2F%2Ftime.com%2Fcollection%2Ftime100-companies-2022%2F6159411%2Fnextdoor-leaders%2F. See the full list here: https%3A%2F%2Ftime.com%2Fcollection%2Ftime100-companies-2022%2F.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 285,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com%2Fnewsroom.

